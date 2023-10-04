RTOERO calls on Ontario’s legislative members for sustainable, innovative and accountable policies for seniors and the environment

Toronto, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO representatives met with Ontario MPPs and government officials yesterday for the organization’s seventh annual Vibrant Voices advocacy event to discuss issues concerning seniors, geriatric health care and the environment.

Starting off the day with a breakfast and networking event at the Ontario Legislative Assembly Building—Queen’ Park, RTOERO Board of Directors, Political Advocacy Committee members and senior staff connected with 26 Ontario MPPs, government officials and staff.The meetings focused on RTOERO’s key advocacy issues:

Seniors strategy with dedicated funding and accountable goals to address the evolving needs of Ontario’s seniors

Geriatric health care with focus on home and community-based care

Environmental stewardship with focus on the responsible use of resources for a sustainable future

“Innovation, accountability and sustainability should be at the core of our social policies and actions that impact not just older adults but all Ontarians,” says Martha Foster, chair of RTOERO’s Board of Directors.

Reflecting on the National Seniors Day and the United Nations International Day of Older Persons observed on Sunday, Foster adds, “We need to work with policymakers to revamp our society for the coming decades and to ensure that everyone, including seniors, can enjoy their rights to the fullest.”

Throughout the month, the RTOERO team will continue to meet with MPPs and ministers to advocate for seniors and the environment. In addition to advocacy, RTOERO focuses several initiatives on these key priority areas, including:

Funding for research related to geriatrics and innovative solutions to support the social inclusion of older adults through the RTOERO Foundation

Scholarships for post-secondary students studying fields related to geriatrics and supporting Canada’s aging population

Community grants to support and partner with local organizations to improve the lives older adults

Webinar series for members and guests to provide deep learning on various topics related to healthy aging, advocacy, environment and more

RTOERO is a bilingual, trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 84,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, RTOERO is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. RTOERO members work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education.

About RTOERO

