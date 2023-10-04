Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,347 in the last 365 days.

Director of EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments witnesses progress with debris removal and demining in Kyiv Oblast

Peter M. Wagner, Director of the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments of the European Commission, visited the Ivankiv community in Kyiv Oblast on 2 October to witness progress with debris removal and demining.

In August 2022, the European Commission, through its Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI), contributed €20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support debris removal and restoration of critical infrastructure in Ukraine. 

The funds also are being used to identify, map and neutralise urgent environmental threats and to help repair, restore, and/or procure strategic infrastructure, in particular, to improve water and energy supply in affected areas. 

During his visit to Ivankiv, Wagner said the European Union was focusing on multiple recovery fields in Ukraine, with an emphasis on demining, debris removal, small-scale infrastructure  repairs, and support for immediately war-affected communities.  “The situation in Ivankiv clearly indicates why these areas are prioritised,” he said. 

“Our primary commitment is to ensure that  neighbourhoods are free of mines and unexploded ordnance,” said UNDP Resident Representative Jaco Cilliers . “This is a lengthy and arduous process, but it’s a responsibility we must shoulder with the utmost care and precision, guaranteeing the safety of every individual who calls this land home.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Director of EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments witnesses progress with debris removal and demining in Kyiv Oblast

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more