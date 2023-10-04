Holographic Display Market size is Anticipated to Reach $11.65 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 29.1%

Holographic Display Market

The holographic display market growth is driven by surge in demand for holographic displays in medical industry, and higher adoption rate of holographic displays for advertising and events” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Holographic Display Market by Component, Technology, Dimension, End Use, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global holographic display market size was valued at $1.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Holographic display is a type of 3D display that uses the concept of light diffraction to create a virtual three-dimensional object. It is prominently used in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

Holographic displays have the potential to outperform other 3D display technologies used for virtual and augmented reality by enabling more compact displays, improving the user’s ability to focus their eyes at different distances, and offering the ability to adjust for users who wear corrective lenses. Thus, holographic displays are gaining popularity among the population.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the holographic display industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, holographic display market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the holographic display industry include:

⦁ HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

⦁ Holoxica Ltd (U.K.)

⦁ HYPERVSN (UK)

⦁ Leia Display System (Poland)

⦁ MDH Hologram Ltd. (U.K.)

⦁ Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

⦁ Qualcomm (U.S.)

⦁ Realfiction (Sweden)

⦁ Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

⦁ ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.)

Holograms have been inspiring us since their invention. The unique feature of a hologram is that it allows the user to experience the real and virtual worlds simultaneously. This has paved the way for the development of holographic displays. Many companies witness considerable investments in developing holography technology to commercialize it. Although investments of installing holographic display are significantly high, it is estimated to be lowered with technological development in the coming years.

Industry experts believe that the holographic display delivers the most realistic visual representation of our reality. Market players are looking to launch new products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2020, Samsung developed a prototype thin-panel device that can display 4k resolution 3D images with a wide viewing angle. The device’s holographic display allows high-resolution 3D videos to be viewed from various angles and is so thin it can be incorporated into a smartphone. This is a key development for the market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the holographic display market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall holographic display market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current holographic display market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

⦁ The report includes the holographic display market share of key vendors and market trends.

