Flaming Gorge anglers invited to open house in Green River

john.walrath@wyo.gov or regina.dickson@wyo.gov

October 04, 2023

Green River - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will hold a public open house at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 to discuss the Flaming Gorge fishery. The meeting will be held at the Green River campus of Western Wyoming Community College in the John Wesley Powell Room (Room #206).
 
Over the past few years, numerous research projects have been completed on kokanee salmon and lake trout, including an eight-month-long creel survey and population estimate of lake trout under 28 inches. Both projects were completed in cooperation with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
 
The meeting will begin with a presentation covering past and present data to provide anglers with an understanding of the current status of the sport fisheries in Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The presentation will also include a section highlighting possible management options moving forward. Department fisheries biologists will be available to answer questions during and after the presentation. Anglers who fish Flaming Gorge are encouraged to attend.
 
Flaming Gorge Open House:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
Oct. 18, 2023 6:00 PM Green River WWCC Green River Campus
John Wesley Powell Room #206
 
For more information about this open house or the fishery at Flaming Gorge, please contact Green River Fisheries BiologistJohn Walrathat 307-875-3225 ext 8617.
 
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
 

Flaming Gorge anglers invited to open house in Green River

