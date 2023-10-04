Business leaders from Microsoft, Salesforce and LinkedIn among the speakers at VDS2023

Valencia Digital Summit 2023 will be held on the 26th and 27th of October at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.

Valencia, Spain, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business leaders from major tech companies such as Alejandro Mullor, Industry Digital Strategist at Microsoft, renowned global figures such as Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, and top executives from multinational corporations such as Ángel Sáenz, Country Manager for Spain and Portugal at LinkedIn or Ángel Rivera, CEO of Santander España, among others, have already confirmed their roles as keynote speakers at the upcoming Valencia Digital Summit (VDS2023).

Distinguished speakers joining the lineup at this international tech event, scheduled to take place on the 26th and 27th of October at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, include Facundo Mauricio, Cybersecurity Manager at Siemens; Lucas Adrián, Principal Product Manager at Eventbrite; Daniel Nieto, Vice President, Government Engagement at Mastercard; Blanca Aguirre, Lead Product Manager at Inditex; Rayane Radjabaly, Head of Sales at Stripe; Felipe Penacoba, CIO & Management Board Member at Revolut; Íñigo Parra, President of Stadler Valencia; astronaut and aeronautical engineer Pedro Duque; Vladimer Botsvadze, Advisory Board Member of the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute, and Ann Hiatt, a Silicon Valley veteran with 15 years of experience as the Executive Business Partner for Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, and as Chief of Staff for Eric Schmidt, CEO/Executive Chairman of Google.

The roster is further enriched with experts from prominent companies such as CEPSA, Freenow, Cinfa, Telefónica, Repsol, Santalucía Seguros, Iberdrola, Mercadona, Lanzadera, Wayra, and Caixabank DayOne, as well as founders of innovative startups such as Zeleros, Payflow, Flowlity, Uelz, Union Avatars, and Internxt.

As well as serving as a nexus for entrepreneurs, startups, corporations, and investors, VDS2023 will also feature speakers from leading national and international venture capital firms. Among the confirmed speakers are Alberto Toril, Europe Manager of the Breakthrough Energy fund, founded by Bill Gates; François Derbaix, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Indexa Capital; Dagmar van Ravenswaay, Advisory Board Member of Lumo Labs; Jonathan Hollis, Managing Partner at Mountside Ventures; Marta Cruz, Managing Partner at NXTP Ventures; Linn-Cecilie Linnemann, CEO at Katapult Group; Sharon Gai, Head of Accounts at Pattern; Jaime Sendagorta, Director at GP Bullhound; Anamaria Meshkurti, Europe Partner at Unorthodox Ventures; Luis Garay, Partner at Samaipata; Aquilino Peña, Founder & Managing Director of Kibo Ventures, and Iñaki Arrola and Miguel Arias, representing Kfund.

Moreover, VDS2023 will enjoy the esteemed presence of key political figures, including Carlos Mazón, President of the Generalitat Valenciana, María José Catalá, Mayor of Valencia, and Vicente Mompó, President of the Diputació de Valencia (Valencian Provincial Council), who will take part in the official inauguration of VDS2023 on Thursday, the 26th, at 13:00 on the main stage.

Valencia Digital Summit 2023 promises to delve deep into the major societal challenges of our era through its carefully curated programme. Embracing the theme of 'Building the Good Future', this summit will bring together global economic and tech leaders to address pressing issues that are shaping the world's path toward a more promising future. The main topics of discussion will be artificial intelligence, mobility, sustainability, longevity, the future of work, and the role of women in tech.



This year's Valencia Digital Summit is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees from over 80 countries, as well as welcoming more than 400 international investors boasting an investment portfolio exceeding €8 billion. With a lineup featuring internationally renowned speakers, the summit will serve as a platform for over 1,500 startups to connect and collaborate.

In its sixth edition, the event enjoys collaboration with prominent organisations including Banco Santander, HP, Damm, Opentop, EY, AVIA, DreamHack, Elewit, Wayra, Burda Principal Investments, Argentine Investment and International Trade Promotion Agency, Mobility Innovation Valencia, Banco Sabadell, CaixaBank, ADEIT, and GoHub Ventures. Furthermore, it has garnered substantial support from the Government of Spain, the Generalitat Valenciana (Regional Government of Valencia), Diputación de Valencia (Provincial Government of Valencia), and the Valencia City Council.

During the week of VDS2023, the city will transform into the global epicentre of innovation, solidifying the Valencian ecosystem’s position on the world stage. The event will shine a spotlight on regional startups, such as Igenomix, PLD Space, Zeleros, Voicemod, Quibim, Internxt, Sesame, ClimateTrade, Sales Layer, ARTHEx Biotech, Fourvenues, and many more.

In the last few years, this international summit has experienced exponential growth: since its inaugural edition in 2018, it has witnessed a 1,500% increase in the number of attendees. This growth has played a crucial role in establishing the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem as the third largest in the country in terms of investment volume, with over 1,200 startups and an investment of over €700 million in recent years.



About Startup Valencia

Startup Valencia is a private non-profit organisation that, since 2017, has represented and promoted the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem with the aim of turning the region into an internationally recognised tech hub.

The entity has grown to include over 350 members and enjoys the support of GoHub Ventures (Global Omnium), BStartup (Banco Sabadell), Wayra (Grupo Telefónica), Elewit (Redeia, Grupo Red Eléctrica), Zeus, Plug and Play, HP, Helloprint, BBVA Spark, Fresh People, Tbig Finance, Marina de Empresas and Banco Santander as Partners; and Transparent Edge, Sales Layer, DWF-RCD, Damm, Aktion, Voicemod, Google for Startups, Sesame, Zubi Labs, OVHcloud, Opentop (Valenciaport Innovation Hub), Internxt and Next Tier Ventures as Supporters.



