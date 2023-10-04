By 2030, Demand for Optical Coatings Market Will Surpass $23.28 Billion at 8.8% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Optical Coatings Market is valued at USD 12.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 23.28 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Optical Coatings business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Optical Coatings, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate Optical Coatings market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Optical Coatings is the increasing usage of optical coatings in various end-use industries such as healthcare, electronics, and automotive.

We forecast that the electronics and semiconductor category in Optical Coatings market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2030 due to the need for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic cells, ICs, electronic assemblies, and other optoelectronic devices.

North America dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Factors like a growth in demand for Optical Coatings from various sectors such as solar and construction and building and defense drive increased demand for Optical Coatings in this region.

Top Players in the Global Optical Coatings Market

Essilor International

PPG Industries

Carl Zeiss AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

3M Company

IDEX Corporation

Schott AG



Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Drive the Market:

The global optical coatings market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. Optical coatings are used to enhance the efficiency and performance of optics by minimizing reflection and improving transmission. For Instance, in the healthcare industry, optical coatings are used in medical equipment such as microscopes and endoscopes. These coatings help in providing clear and more accurate images.

Advancements in technology to Promote Market Growth:

The global optical coatings market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years due to advancements in technology. The development of new materials has also contributed to the growth of the optical coatings market. Advances in materials science have enabled the creation of new coatings that are durable, resistant to corrosion, and able to withstand harsh environments. These coatings are used in many different applications, including military and aerospace equipment, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

Top Trends in Global Optical Coatings Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Optical Coatings industry is the rising demand for anti-reflective coatings. The global optical coatings market is witnessing increasing demand for anti-reflective coatings that enhance the light transmission and visibility through optical lenses, windows, and displays.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Optical Coatings industry is growing demand for optical coatings in the healthcare sector. With the increasing demand for high-performance optics in medical devices and equipment, the optical coatings market is expected to grow significantly in the healthcare sector.

Top Report Findings

Based on product type, most of the Optical Coatings market's revenue is controlled by the anti-reflective coatings category. Factors include the ncreasing demand for anti-reflective coatings in various industries such as automotive, electronics, and eyewear driving its significant market share.

Based on technology, the insulin analogs and biosimilars category dominated the Optical Coatings market. This trend is anticipated to continue due to the need for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic cells, ICs, electronic assemblies, and other optoelectronic devices.

Based on application, the sputtering process category dominated the Optical Coatings market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue because it is widely used in the manufacture of optical coatings, as it is an effective way to produce high-quality, durable, and uniform coatings.



Anti-Reflective Coatings Category in Optical Coatings Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Optical Coatings is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Optical Coatings to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on product type the Optical Coatings market is divided into: anti-reflective coatings, filter coatings, beam-splitter coatings, high-reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, electrochromic coatings, and other product types.

During the forecast period, the market for anti-reflective coatings is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for anti-reflective coatings in various industries such as automotive, electronics, and eyewear. Anti-reflective coatings are used to reduce unwanted reflections on surfaces, especially on glass and lenses, to improve visibility, clarity, and performance. They are widely used in optical lenses, camera lenses, solar panels, and display screens to enhance image quality and reduce glare.

On the other hand, the high-reflective coatings category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period because it is used to increase the reflectivity of an optical surface, which in turn increases the efficiency of the optical system. High-reflective coatings are widely used in applications such as laser systems, optical filters, and mirrors.

Global Optical Coatings Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Filter Coating

Beam-splitter Coatings

High-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Electrochromic Coatings

Other Product Types



By Technology

Sputtering Process

E-Beam Evaporation

Ion-Assisted Deposition

Vacuum Deposition

Other Technologies



By Application

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Solar Power

Construction & Infrastructure

Healthcare

Other Applications

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 23.28 Billion CAGR 8.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Essilor International, PPG Industries, Carl Zeiss AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nikon Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., 3M Company, IDEX Corporation, Schott AG Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/optical-coatings-market-1884/customization-request

Blog: