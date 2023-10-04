Job opportunity: Associate Project Officer (Radioecology Laboratory)(P2), IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories

Organization: NAML-Radioecology Laboratory

Primary Location: IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories, Monaco

Closing Date: 2023-10-30, 11:59:00 PM

Duration: 24 months

Probation: 1 Year

Organizational Setting

The Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications implements the IAEA’s Major Programme 2, “Nuclear Techniques for Development and Environmental Protection”. This Major Programme comprises individual programmes on food and agriculture, human health, water resources, environment and radiation technologies. These programmes are supported by laboratories in Seibersdorf, Monaco and Vienna. The Major Programme’s objective is to enhance the capacity of Member States to meet basic human needs and to assess and manage the marine and terrestrial environments through the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques in sustainable development programmes.

The Division of IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories consists of three laboratories, which are located in Monaco. The Division supports Member States in enhancing their capacity to use nuclear and isotopic techniques to understand marine and atmospheric environmental processes and dynamics, and to identify and address environmental problems caused by radioactive and non-radioactive pollutants and climate change.

The Radioecology Laboratory’s mission is to improve knowledge about the behaviour and fate of radionuclides and other contaminants in the environment, with a particular emphasis on the biosphere. It aims to assist and enhance Member States’ capabilities in the field of radioecology and its applications to ecotoxicology and biogeochemistry.

Main Purpose

As a member of a team reporting to the Laboratory Head and Project Manager of the Peaceful Uses Initiative (PUI) project “Ocean Acidification International Coordination Center (OA-ICC)”, the Associate Project Officer (Radioecology Laboratory) provides assistance in project management, reporting and analytical support within the different working areas, with the objective of effective, efficient, and timely implementation of the project.

Role

The Associate Project Officer (Radioecology Laboratory) is: (1) a project coordinator, preparing, reviewing, and maintaining detailed schedules of project activities, developing and maintaining project tracking tools for resource allocation and status of activities and contributing to the preparation of project reports, consisting of summaries of all activities performed during the course of the project; (2) an analyst, evaluating, extracting, and consolidating data from documentation, and; (3) a presenter of performance and results.

Functions / Key Results Expected

Monitor the implementation of project activities.

Liaise with counterparts and partners on project implementation issues.

Liaise with Communication Units (MTPI and Communication Specialist, Office of the Deputy Director General NA) on communication issues to increase the visibility of OA-ICC.

Analyse problems arising in the course of project implementation and recommend solutions for issues identified.

Collect, analyse, evaluate and consolidate project information and contribute to development of project monitoring tools and systems.

Prepare narrative progress reports and status reports on allocation and use of resources.

Evaluate project results against performance indicators, derive the lessons learnt and contribute to preparation of the final programme report.

Serve as Secretary of the OA-ICC Advisory Board.

Contribute to improving the OA-ICC website.

Assist in training and supervising the work of the OA-ICC Project Assistants (Communication Assistant and Data Curator).

When necessary, represent the PUI Project at meetings and conferences.

Qualifications, Experience and Language skills

A first level university degree in science (oceanography, marine ecology, marine biology, or a related field) public or business administration or other related field.

Minimum of two years of related experience, including project management experience, in an international environment.

Excellent oral and written command of English. Knowledge of other official IAEA languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish) is an asset.

IAEA Careers, 3 October 2023. More information.

