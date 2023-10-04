Consumer Healthcare Market 2023 Trends: Revenue to Cross USD $574.4 Billion by 2032 | At 7.5% CAGR

Consumer Healthcare Market 2032 Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the consumer health market?

According to the report, the global consumer healthcare market was valued at $280.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $574.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2023 to 2032.

The increase in the demand of dietary supplements, increasing awareness about day to day healthcare, and advancements in consumer healthcare products contribute toward the growth of the global consumer healthcare Market during the forecast period.

An increase in demand for dietary supplements, the growing trend of self-medication, and an increase in the number of key players drive the growth of the global Consumer healthcare market. However, stringent government regulations may restrict the market growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of key players and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Consumer healthcare products are non-prescription drugs such as pain killers, acne therapy, hair care, cold and allergy remedies. In addition, consumer healthcare products include nutraceutical products such as vitamins, proteins, and minerals. These consumer healthcare products do not require the medical practitioner prescription and may be sold through pharmacies as well as retail stores.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global Consumer healthcare market, owing to the increase in the adoption of e-commerce websites and rising awareness about day-to-day healthcare.

The companies were more focused on customized product development.

Segmentation:

Demographic Segmentation:

Age: Segmenting by age groups such as children, adults, and seniors, as healthcare needs and preferences often vary with age.

Gender: Some healthcare products are designed specifically for men or women.

Income: Different income levels may afford access to different types of healthcare products.

Family Size: Products for families with children may differ from those for singles or couples without children

Product Type Segmentation:

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications: Segmentation by the type of OTC medication, such as pain relievers, cold and flu remedies, digestive aids, and vitamins.

Dietary Supplements: Segmenting by types of supplements, like vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and sports nutrition.

Personal Care Products: Including skincare, oral care, and haircare products.

Medical Devices: Products such as blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, and thermometers.

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Brick-and-Mortar Retailers: Pharmacies, drugstores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

E-commerce: Online retailers and e-pharmacies.

Direct Sales: Products sold directly by manufacturers or through healthcare practitioners.

Geographic Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global consumer healthcare market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of e-commerce services contributes to the growth of the consumer healthcare market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in demand for dietary supplements, owing to the presence of high-potential markets such as India and China, is expected to drive the growth of the consumer healthcare market across the province.

Leading Market Players: -

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Amway

BASF SE.

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

