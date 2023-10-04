Asphalt Paving Project Scheduled for S.D. Highway 34 in Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Contact: Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

STURGIS, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, a cold milling and asphalt paving project will begin on S.D. Highway 34 in Sturgis. The project will begin at Junction Avenue and run east for one mile.

Work will be conducted in both the eastbound and westbound lanes with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on this $297,000 project is Simon Contactors of Rapid City, SD. The anticipated completion date for the project is Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-