DNA Extraction, Isolation, Purification Market Worth $6.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The method through which the DNA is purified is DNA extraction, by using physical and/or chemical methods from proteins, cell membranes, and other cellular components. Commercially available kits, as well as manual methods, are used for DNA extraction. Various tissues can be used for DNA extraction, including blood, body fluids, frozen tissue section, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues, direct fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC) aspirate, and others.

According to our new research study on “ DNA Extraction, Isolation, and Purification Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Kits, Instruments, and Reagents), Method (Chemical Method and Physical Method), Sample Type (Blood, Body Fluids, and Others), Source (Genomic DNA and Microbial DNA), Application [PCR Test, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, and Others], End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America),” the global DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market size was valued at $3.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.10 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022–2030.





Global DNA Extraction, Isolation, Purification Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.09 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 6.10 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 271 No. of Tables 314 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Method, Sample Type, Source, Application, End User, and Geography





Global DNA Extraction, Isolation, and Purification Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Danaher Corp, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen NV, Merck KGaA, Illumina Inc, Takara Bio Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Molzym GmbH & Co KG are among the key companies operating in the DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market. Leading market players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of market presence, and acquisition of new customer bases for tapping business opportunities prevailing in the market.

In September 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute, Singapore (ACTRIS), to develop cell and gene therapies over the next 3 years. With this new partnership, Agilent seeks to install and operate its xCELLigence real-time cell analyzer, Seahorse XF technology, and other cell analysis portfolio in Singapore’s largest national cell and gene therapy process development and manufacturing facility located at ACTRIS.

In July 2023, QIAGEN entered into a partnership with Niba Labs to offer customized digital PCR assay design services to its customers from the biopharmaceutical industry. It also launched the new CGT Viral Vector Lysis Kit that standardizes workflow from cell lysate preparation to absolute and precise viral titer quantification for multiple serotypes. In partnership, QIAGEN and Niba Labs, an analytical laboratory with extensive expertise in digital PCR assay development and sample testing, would allow QIAcuity customers to use the combined expertise of both companies to develop new custom simplex or multiplex assays for the quantification of nucleic acids as well as to optimize existing qPCR assays for the use in digital PCR

In January 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched the CFX Opus Deepwell Dx Real-Time PCR System. This real-time PCR system is listed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for in-vitro diagnostics, and it has been developed in compliance with the European Union’s EU 2017/746 regulations for in vitro diagnostic medical devices.





North America holds the largest share of the DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being the major contributors to the market growth in this region. The growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in molecular genetics and cytogenetics, and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer fuel the market growth in this region. Data published by the American Cancer Society states that the US recorded ~1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in 2022. Further, DNA extraction procedures have improved with advancements such as automation and high-throughput techniques. Advanced methods allow more precise and effective isolation, and quantification of DNA, revealing important details about the genetic alterations occurring in cancer cells. As a result, laboratories and medical institutions are better equipped to handle larger volumes of samples and generate precise results efficiently. Moreover, according to the Canadian Cancer Society 2022, ~30,000 Canadians suffered from lung or bronchus cancer in 2022, accounting for 13% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, demand for DNA extraction is increasing since the extracted material is used to identify chromosomal abnormalities to diagnose various types of cancer.





Emerging Applications of Extracted and Purified DNA Propels Global DNA Extraction, Isolation, and Purification Market Growth:

The DNA extraction technique used to isolate DNA from biological samples plays a pivotal role in biotechnology applications, ranging from fundamental research to routine diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making. The extracted, isolated, and purified DNA can be used to study the genetic causes of various diseases, followed by the implementation of management measures against them. DNA extraction, isolation, and purification procedures are commonly used in forensic science studies, genome sequencing, spotting environmental bacteria and viruses, and establishing paternity. Furthermore, ancestry tracking, medical tests, genetic engineering, etc., are a few more application areas of the DNA extraction procedures.

In medicine, DNA can serve as a foundation for diagnosing genetic diseases. It is used in the development of pharmaceutical products such as hormones and vaccines and predictive genetic testing for risk assessment. The DNA-based risk assessment is an integral part of targeted screening and early prevention strategies.

The DNA extracted from patients can be used in the diagnosis of genetic diseases such as sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Huntington’s disease, and Down syndrome. Thus, an increase in patient population worldwide contributes to the demand for DNA extraction and purification kits, instruments, and reagents. Additionally, DNA is used in vaccine development and manufacturing (DNA/subunit vaccines). For example, the Hepatitis B vaccine is prepared using recombinant DNA technology. Thus, an upsurge in the use of DNA extraction, isolation, and purification processes in various applications drives the growth of the market.





Global DNA Extraction, Isolation, and Purification Market – Segmentation Overview:

Based on product, the DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market is segmented into kits, instruments, and reagents. The kits segment held the largest market share in 2022. The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. DNA extraction plays an important role in genetic analysis. DNA extraction kits make it easy to separate high-molecular-weight DNA from tissues, whole blood, and cultured cells. An increase in the number of patients with various chronic diseases boosts the demand for molecular diagnostic tests, which creates the need for efficient DNA extraction kits. Key players in the DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market engage in the development and commercialization of new products. In April 2023, PacBio, a leading manufacturer of high-quality sequencing solutions, announced the launch of Nanobind DNA Extraction kits to help researchers extract high-quality DNA from a wide range of samples. MagGenome Saliva Collection Kits, xTractPure FFPE DNA Extraction Kit, etc. are a few more examples of DNA extraction kits available commercially.

Based on sample type, the global DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market is segmented into blood, body fluids, and others. The blood segment held the largest market share in 2022. The others segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. In humans, whole blood is the primary source of DNA for genotype-related research. A method for isolating genomic DNA from whole blood is quick, efficient, and cost-effective. However, limitations related to transportation, storage, etc., hinder its use in DNA extraction and purification.

Based on application, the global DNA extraction, isolation, and purification market is segmented into PCR tests, next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray, and others. The PCR segment is further divided into qPCR, multiplex PCR, 16S PCR, and others. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment held the largest market share in 2022. The PCR test segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022-2030. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is one of the recent developments in DNA variant/mutation detection techniques. NGS combines the benefits of distinctive sequencing chemistries, various sequencing matrices, and bioinformatics technology. This technique has made the parallel sequencing of DNA sequences of different lengths, or the entire genome, possible in a reasonably short time. NGS is widely used in applications that facilitate therapeutic decisions, prognoses, disease diagnoses, etc.





