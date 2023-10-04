DHEC Celebrates Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 4, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October is national Residents’ Rights Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is using the opportunity to highlight the South Carolina Resident’s Bill of Rights and to encourage long-term health care facilities to engage and educate their patients and their loved ones about it.

Residents’ Rights Month serves as an opportunity to celebrate residents living in all long-term care facilities and those receiving care in their home or community. Gov. Henry McMaster recognized this observance with a proclamation emphasizing the importance of residents maintaining dignity and autonomy.

The 2023 theme “Amplify Our Voices” celebrates the rights of every individual receiving long-term services and encourages residents to be active participants in their care and community.

“DHEC works with facilities to ensure that the regulations in place are adhered to and that residents are protected,” said Angie Smith, Director, Healthcare Quality’s Bureau of Community Care. “Residents’ Rights Month is the perfect time to amplify residents’ voices and reinforce family and facility engagement.”

Currently, DHEC regulates 194 nursing homes and 463 community residential care facilities (commonly known as assisted living facilities) in South Carolina.

“DHEC is committed to ensuring every resident of a DHEC-regulated healthcare facility receives safe, high-quality care, and they have ample opportunity for visits with friends and family,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director.

Residents’ voices are instrumental to the care they receive and ensuring that each resident is aware of their rights and able to maintain autonomy is vital to their health and wellbeing.

The South Carolina Resident’s Bill of Rights details residents’ rights to medical treatment, personal possessions, personal treatment, communication and personal privacy.

DHEC’s Healthcare Quality is encouraging facilities to participate in Residents’ Rights Month through education and communication. Facilities can use this opportunity to educate staff on residents’ rights, which is an annual requirement. They can also use this month to increase community awareness on residents’ rights within their facilities and build relationships with residents and their families.

“We are always available to answer questions from facilities or residents and take any complaint regarding resident’s rights’ seriously,” said JoMonica Taylor, Director, Healthcare Quality’s Residential Facilities Division. “Encouraging people to stay familiar with the rights afforded to them empowers residents and families to use their voice and speak up when necessary.”

Complaints against a nursing home or community residential care facility can be filed online via the DHEC website.

