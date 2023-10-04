InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) Launches Retail Shareholder Perks Program with Industry Leader TiiCKER

InnerScope Listens to its Shareholders, Brings Verified Retail Investors Exclusive Discounts on Medical-Grade Hearing Technology and Products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today announced a partnership with InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: INND). InnerScope develops and markets direct-to-consumer over-the-counter hearing solutions and related hearing healthcare products.



Through the partnership, InnerScope will launch a tiered perks program hosted on TiiCKER’s app-based and online platform, joining dozens of other companies and brands using TiiCKER to reward their most loyal audience – shareholders. With perks catered to retail shareholders’ level of ownership, the program will offer a range of discounts on the company’s affordable, FDA-registered over-the-counter (“OTC”), medical-grade hearing aids that empower consumers to take control of their hearing care. Additionally, qualifying shareholders will receive premium discounts on InnerScope’s OTC iHEAR Matrix rechargeable hearing aids, with full-streaming audio for music and telephone calls all controlled by the user through the company’s free iHEAR app.

“Every retail investor is a consumer and every one of our customers is a potential investor, and this new partnership with TiiCKER marks an exciting step in our company’s loyalty strategy,” said Matthew Moore, founder and CEO of InnerScope. “For more than 50 years the company’s founders have strived towards leadership and innovation in the hearing industry, serving the 1.5 billion people worldwide who suffer from hearing impairments, and we look forward to embarking upon this new approach to retail shareholder engagement.”

Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER, added, “InnerScope is an impactful provider of products and services for those with hearing loss. We’re excited to partner with Matthew and the entire team at INND as they join the ever-growing roster of public companies working with TiiCKER to offer shareholder perks to reward their most loyal fans – their owners.”

The industry-leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform, TiiCKER invented verified shareholder perks as an empowering tool for individual investors to engage with the brands they own and love. Through verified perks, TiiCKER also offers public companies direct-to-shareholder identification and measurable marketing, and currently partners with companies including movie studio Lionsgate (Tii:LGF.A, LGF.B) and consumer brands such as Whirlpool (Tii:WHR), Real Good Foods (Tii:RGF) and Mondee (Tii:MOND).

For more information on InnerScope Hearing Technologies Shareholder Perk Program, visit https://www.tiicker.com/brand/INND.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the demand for affordable hearing solutions for 70 million people in North America and the 1.5 billion people globally with hearing impairment. InnerScope's, with its B2B business distribution model offering affordable OTC Hearing Products through major retailers, pharmacy chains, and healthcare service companies, breaks through the barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

In September 2021, InnerScope acquired iHear Medical Inc., a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, which provided access to over 40 patents, an R&D facility, and a team of electroacoustic engineers. In addition, InnerScope, in November 2021, also acquired HearingAssist, an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc., a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced and affordable Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of its HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart.com, Walmart Canada, CVS.com, Walgreens.com, RiteAid.com, Target.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, Carewell.com, FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle / Hy-Vee / Hartig Drug / Food City / Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite / SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets / Kholl's Pharmacy & Homecare and Topco Associates representing 15,000+ store locations.

Coming Soon: More major retailers and pharmacy chains for in-store and online HearingAssist and iHEAR branded Hearing Products.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

