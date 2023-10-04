ibex Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

ibex’s Industry-leading BPO 2.0 Solutions Help Top Companies Transform Their Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a “Major Contender” in the Americas by global advisory and research firm Everest Group in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.



“ibex is pleased to be featured as a Major Contender for the Americas in Everest Group’s CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. We continue to pioneer AI-enabled BPO 2.0 solutions that enable some of the top companies in the world to optimize CX across the full customer lifecycle journey,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “This inclusion is yet another testament to ibex’s growing market impact and innovation in the CX industry. Our Wave X technology platform is second to none in delivering an amazing digital-first, omnichannel customer experience.”

Wave X is ibex’s AI-enabled technology platform designed to improve the employee experience for agents, contact center performance, and CX outcomes. Wave X delivers a complete CX performance solution set, designed for the contact center, by the contact center experts.

The PEAK Matrix ® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability and knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6cdf05e-3b36-46a0-8f80-a860f08a6658