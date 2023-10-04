Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,316 in the last 365 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) will host an earnings conference call on October 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern time to discuss third quarter results. Financial results will be released after the market closes on October 26, 2023.

Those that wish to listen to the call over the telephone are invited to dial 1 800-450-7155 (international callers dial +1 857-999-9155) and use conference ID 7591087# approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors and analysts interested in listening and asking questions must register at webpage https://www.cstproxy.com/fnbli/earnings/2023/q3/ by October 24, 2023 and should use the phone number and access code that will be provided to them on the webpage to access the call.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available on the same webpage within two days of the completion of the call and until November 10, 2023. In addition, the audio recording will be available on our website at www.fnbli.com.  

The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


Primary Logo

You just read:

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more