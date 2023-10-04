Breast Cancer Drugs Market is anticipated to generate US$ 4.5 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Breast Cancer Drugs Market is 2023 -2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the market size for breast cancer drugs?

According to the report, the global breast cancer drugs market was valued at $26.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $59.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

Rise in the prevalence of breast cancer cases

Advancements in diagnostic technologies

High investments in research and development

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in adoption of targeted drug therapy for breast cancer, surge in public awareness initiatives about breast cancer screening, increase in adoption of personalized medicine and increase in diagnostic technology for cancer are the factors expected to drive the breast cancer drugs market.

Leading Market Players:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck and Co., Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Adoption of targeted therapies in breast cancer treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the breast cancer drugs market size. Targeted therapies have emerged as a significant driver for breast cancer drugs market. These therapies specifically target cancer cells or specific molecules involved in tumor growth, such as HER2, estrogen receptors, and progesterone receptors. Targeted therapies offer enhanced efficacy, improved survival rates and reduced toxicity compared to conventional chemotherapy.

COVID-19 Scenario

The pandemic has led to disruptions in healthcare systems worldwide, including delays in cancer screenings, diagnosis, and treatment.

In addition, non-urgent medical procedures and appointments were postponed or canceled to prioritize resources for COVID-19 patients. This had resulted in a burden of breast cancer cases and delayed initiation or adjustments of treatment regimens, impacting the demand for breast cancer drugs.

However, the breast cancer drugs market has gradually recovered from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. As healthcare systems stabilize and resume normal operations, there is an opportunity for the key players in the market to regain momentum and address the backlog of breast cancer cases that were postponed or delayed.

Market Segmentation:

By Therapy:

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

By Age group:

Below 55 years

Above 55 years

By Distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global breast cancer drugs market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. Owing to the presence of a large patient population suffering from breast cancer, the strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, and a higher number of research, development, and innovation activities. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Market Dynamics and Transformations

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements

