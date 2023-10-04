Nexxen Enhances Leadership Team, Further Bolstering CTV Expertise Across Advertising Ecosystem

The new executives position Nexxen to elevate brand recognition and accelerate revenue growth, following the company’s rebrand earlier this year

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV ("CTV"), today announced the appointment of two key executives to its leadership team. A reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to growing its brand and customer base, Nexxen has hired Ben Kaplan as Chief Marketing Officer and Ariel Deitz as Vice President, Enterprise Sales.



Kaplan joins with wide-ranging credentials in both brand and product marketing, having led teams across the digital advertising supply chain for more than 14 years at major media and technology companies including Meredith Corporation, X (formerly known as Twitter) and, most recently, sell-side platform PubMatic. With extensive experience liaising between product, marketing and commercial groups, Kaplan will play a pivotal role in shaping and elevating Nexxen’s brand presence and narrative, evangelizing its products and services on a global scale.

“Our industry has been striving to bridge the gap and increase the connection between consumers and brands for years now – especially through CTV and video – and Nexxen is really at the epicenter of that shift,” said Kaplan. “I’m looking forward to telling that story in market, advancing and complementing the work we’ve already been doing and boosting our brand recognition, particularly on the heels of the company’s rebrand this summer.”

Nexxen also recently welcomed Deitz to its commercial leadership team. Deitz comes from Amazon Ads and brings 18 years of experience in sales, having consistently delivered strong results for her clients across the ecosystem. With a focus on enterprise customer relationships and tactical sales initiatives, Deitz is actively working to identify new ways in which Nexxen’s end-to-end technology stack can be applied to clients’ broader advertising strategies, ultimately driving price efficiencies and improving the end user’s ad experience.

“It takes many years, and a lot of manpower, to accomplish what Nexxen has and create an end-to-end technology offering of this caliber,” said Deitz. “Coming in, I was immediately struck by how seamlessly and intelligently our platforms work together. Now, as part of the team, I’m excited to be partnering with enterprise-level companies that are power users of this technology. They need sophisticated tools to fuel the future of their businesses and make meaningful connections with their customers – that is what we are here to provide.”

Nexxen’s Chief Executive Officer, Ofer Druker, commented on these strategic appointments, saying, “Ben Kaplan and Ariel Deitz’s impressive backgrounds align perfectly with our mission to deliver a robust horizontal platform that empowers advertisers and publishers to utilize CTV and video in the most meaningful ways, and their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our already significant footprint, from both a brand and business standpoint.”

About Nexxen

Under the parent company Tremor International (AIM / NASDAQ: TRMR), Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

