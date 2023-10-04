At the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, Business Pavilion Shows Design's Impact on Economy, Industry, Culture, and Business

A scene from the Business Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Business Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Business Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Business Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Business Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News

The Business Pavilion in the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale allows visitors to explore how design influences the economy, industry, culture, and business.

GWANGJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its opening ceremony on the 6th, the Gwangju Design Biennale, a 62-day grand event, has attracted crowds nationwide. The Gwangju Institute of Design Promotion (Director Jin-hee Song) announced that the cumulative number of visitors to the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale has exceeded 40,000 (as of the 16th).As the Gwangju Design Biennale gained popularity this year, families have visited the exhibition halls over the weekends. A flood of posts related to the Gwangju Design Biennale spread on social media as more people observed the “Future of Design” and “Current State of Gwangju’s Industry” in the Biennale on-site.In the Business Pavilion, visitors can explore how design influences the economy, industry, culture, and business. In particular, it emphasizes that design goes beyond aesthetic activities and becomes a creative business that drives economic value and innovation.In particular, various design solutions aimed at solving global challenges and social problems, also winners of the German iF Design Award , drew attention. Visitors can see creative products from design-oriented brands such as Dyson, Balmuda, Bang & Olufsen, IKEA, Freitag, Hasegawa, Monami, Rawrow, Hyundai Card, and Boksoon Doga Rice Winery. The stories of 12 design innovators (James Dyson, Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, Joe Gebbia, etc.) are also featured.In addition, a section featuring “Vernacular Design” - designs naturally generated based on regional, cultural, and environmental factors - received positive reviews. The Homi (traditional Korean hand plow) created by the industrial designer Chiaki Murata and the master Homi craftsman Seok No-gi and other modern designs for bowls, organic utensils, and scissors were exhibited in this section. It allows visitors to experience the traditional atmosphere of Korea and the South Jeolla region.In the Business Pavilion, three themes recommended by Na Geon, the General Director of the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, are exhibited among his ‘Top 10.’ First, "Social Design" showcases 16 winning works from the iF Social Impact Prize 2018, 2022, and 2023 and the iF Student Award 2023. It emphasizes that technological advancements alone cannot solve social problems since environmental constraints arise due to regional characteristics.The pavilion then underlines the importance of solving technical and social problems through design thinking. The 16 works propose ways to solve each social issue through design thinking. As a result, it intends for visitors to reflect on social problems around them and think about ways to solve them."Asian Way" introduces Oriental tables incorporating traditional materials and techniques into Eastern values, proposing new designs for official development assistance. Each product was designed based on interpreting user value, suggesting Asian design identity, and rediscovering traditional culture.Traditional techniques and designs are reborn as modern objects suitable for contemporary living spaces and lifestyles. It also highlights the application of Korea's accustomed lacquer technology, promoting an eco-friendly and non-toxic traditional technology. “Asian Way" aims to showcase the unique strengths and aesthetics of Asian design to the modern world through craftsmanship.Finally, “Senior Walker” by Toshiyuki Kita X Pureun Mwe (Green Peak) Medical Foundation proposes furniture designs for a healthy lifestyle in an ultra-aging society through a collaboration between Korea's Pureun Mwe Medical Foundation and Toshiyuki Kita, chairman of the Japan Design Association . Senior Walker is designed to ensure stability and support for elders who use walking aids in their old age, considering their physical condition and the need for independent walking.

Virtual Tour at the Pavilion by AVING News