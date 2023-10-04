Flash News: OKX Announces Support for IOTA Network's Stardust Upgrade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 4, 2023.



OKX Announces Support for IOTA Network's Stardust Upgrade

OKX today announced its support for the IOTA network's Stardust upgrade. This upgrade will bring significant improvements to the IOTA network, further enhancing its capabilities. IOTA is an open, feeless data and value transfer protocol.



The upgrade took place on October 4, 2023 at approximately 06:00 (UTC), marking an important milestone in the evolution of the IOTA ecosystem. As part of this upgrade, OKX temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals of IOTA tokens and tokens belonging to its networks starting from 03:00 (UTC) on October 4, 2023. OKX resumed deposits and withdrawals for impacted tokens shortly after the upgrade. Trading of IOTA tokens and tokens belonging to the IOTA network were not affected during this network upgrade.

The Stardust protocol's upgrade on the IOTA network introduced a tokenization framework and the ability to anchor Layer-2 smart contract chains to it. To learn more about the upgrade, click here.



Further information can be found in this site announcement.



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

