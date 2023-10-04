UV Air Purifiers Market to Exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 9.5% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research
A growing demand for smart homes in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of UV air purifiers.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - UV air purifiers market accounted for US$ 1.2 billion in the year 2022, and market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2031. UV air purifiers market revenues are projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% until 2031. Recent years have seen significant growth in the use of UV air purifiers, or UV irradiation systems that kill germs. In order to improve indoor air quality, UV-C light destroys or inactivates microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and mold spores.
Air purifiers with UV LEDs are also highly effective when it comes to removing allergens and mold spores from the air. Due to this, they make for an attractive product choice for those who suffer from allergies or live in humid areas where mold growth is a problem in some regions.
According to a systematic review published in 2021, UV air purifiers with a HEPA filter can effectively remove bacteria from the air. Despite this, the researchers emphasize that there is insufficient data to support the claim that UV and HEPA air purifiers are effective at protecting against respiratory disease.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- Based on mounting type, portable UV air purifiers are expected to grow in demand.
- Residential developments and rising residential projects are expected to increase demand for UV air purifiers.
- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share of the market from 2023 to 2031.
- Increasing e-commerce sales and convenience shopping are predicted to boost UV air purifier sales.
- Increasing industrial applications and technological advancements are expected to drive demand for these purifiers.
Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Growth Drivers
- Individuals and businesses have become increasingly aware of the health impact of indoor air quality (IAQ) and are looking for effective solutions to remove contaminants from the air. Air purifiers with UV can improve indoor air quality by getting rid of pathogens and allergens.
- With the advancement of technologies and the rising demand for UV air purifiers in the market; these devices will continue to gain popularity. COVID concerns and a rise in airborne diseases may drive sales for the market. The advancements in UV-C technology, like more effective ultraviolet lamps and systems, have further boosted the popularity of UV air purifiers.
- Healthcare is one industry that has long used ultraviolet light systems for disinfecting air in operating rooms and other areas that are crucial to health. The increased health and safety regulations have prompted many businesses and institutions to adopt UV air purifiers as a means of complying with those regulations.
Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Regional Landscape
- North America is expected to lead the market in terms of sales of these devices. According to industry experts, air purifiers are expected to be in high demand in the United States. The growing awareness of consumers' demand for clean air and their growing lifestyles are contributing to the growth in demand for these devices.
- The Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in terms of UV air purifier sales. As pollution levels rise and awareness increases about clean air, UV air purifiers are expected to grow in demand in developing regions. As disposable incomes rise in these regions and demand for portable air purifiers grows, the market for these purifiers thrives.
Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Key Players
A fragmented global industry is present, with many local and global companies competing for market share. Due to the entry of local players, the market is expected to become more competitive in the near future. UV air purifiers’ market share is growing as vendors take advantage of incremental marketing opportunities.
Market players who are investing in research and development are developing UV air purifiers with better UV filtration systems for HVAC. Partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions are also helping them grow their market share.
Key players include:
- Alcochem Hygiene
- Eureka Forbes
- Resideo Technologies Inc.
- LG Corporation
- Vystar Corporation
- Guardian Technologies
- ACCO Brands Corporation
- Airthereal
- Air Oasis LLC
- Homedics
Key Development
- In September 2023, The Moss Air tabletop air purifier was announced as a new product which was launched recently. As a humidifier and terrarium at the same time, the device purifies the air through the use of living moss. This tiny plant is highly efficient at cleaning the air and removing dust particles, as well as increasing oxygen levels.
- In September 2023, in the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2023, Coway Co., Ltd. won a Silver award and a Bronze award as well as a finalist nomination. A highly influential North American design awards program, IDEA is hosted annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). Awards are given to products that offer innovative ways to enhance everyday life, serving as a platform to recognize and celebrate design excellence.
Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Segmentation
By Mounting Type
- Fixed
- Portable
By Input Power
- Less than 70W
- 70-100W
- 100-140W
- More than 140W
By Air Flow Range
- Less than 0.7 m3/sec
- 0.7-1.4 m3/sec
- 1.4-2.0 m3/sec
- More than 2.0 m3/sec
By End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Websites
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other Retail Stores
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
