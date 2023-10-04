UV Air Purifiers Market to Exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 9.5% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

A growing demand for smart homes in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of UV air purifiers.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - UV air purifiers market accounted for US$ 1.2 billion in the year 2022, and market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2031. UV air purifiers market revenues are projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% until 2031 . Recent years have seen significant growth in the use of UV air purifiers, or UV irradiation systems that kill germs. In order to improve indoor air quality, UV-C light destroys or inactivates microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and mold spores.



Air purifiers with UV LEDs are also highly effective when it comes to removing allergens and mold spores from the air. Due to this, they make for an attractive product choice for those who suffer from allergies or live in humid areas where mold growth is a problem in some regions.

According to a systematic review published in 2021, UV air purifiers with a HEPA filter can effectively remove bacteria from the air. Despite this, the researchers emphasize that there is insufficient data to support the claim that UV and HEPA air purifiers are effective at protecting against respiratory disease.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on mounting type, portable UV air purifiers are expected to grow in demand.

Residential developments and rising residential projects are expected to increase demand for UV air purifiers.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for a significant share of the market from 2023 to 2031.

Increasing e-commerce sales and convenience shopping are predicted to boost UV air purifier sales.

Increasing industrial applications and technological advancements are expected to drive demand for these purifiers.



Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Growth Drivers

Individuals and businesses have become increasingly aware of the health impact of indoor air quality (IAQ) and are looking for effective solutions to remove contaminants from the air. Air purifiers with UV can improve indoor air quality by getting rid of pathogens and allergens.

With the advancement of technologies and the rising demand for UV air purifiers in the market; these devices will continue to gain popularity. COVID concerns and a rise in airborne diseases may drive sales for the market. The advancements in UV-C technology, like more effective ultraviolet lamps and systems, have further boosted the popularity of UV air purifiers.

Healthcare is one industry that has long used ultraviolet light systems for disinfecting air in operating rooms and other areas that are crucial to health. The increased health and safety regulations have prompted many businesses and institutions to adopt UV air purifiers as a means of complying with those regulations.



Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to lead the market in terms of sales of these devices. According to industry experts, air purifiers are expected to be in high demand in the United States. The growing awareness of consumers' demand for clean air and their growing lifestyles are contributing to the growth in demand for these devices.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in terms of UV air purifier sales. As pollution levels rise and awareness increases about clean air, UV air purifiers are expected to grow in demand in developing regions. As disposable incomes rise in these regions and demand for portable air purifiers grows, the market for these purifiers thrives.

Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Key Players



A fragmented global industry is present, with many local and global companies competing for market share. Due to the entry of local players, the market is expected to become more competitive in the near future. UV air purifiers’ market share is growing as vendors take advantage of incremental marketing opportunities.

Market players who are investing in research and development are developing UV air purifiers with better UV filtration systems for HVAC. Partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions are also helping them grow their market share.

Key players include:

Alcochem Hygiene

Eureka Forbes

Resideo Technologies Inc.

LG Corporation

Vystar Corporation

Guardian Technologies

ACCO Brands Corporation

Airthereal

Air Oasis LLC

Homedics

Key Development

In September 2023, The Moss Air tabletop air purifier was announced as a new product which was launched recently. As a humidifier and terrarium at the same time, the device purifies the air through the use of living moss. This tiny plant is highly efficient at cleaning the air and removing dust particles, as well as increasing oxygen levels.

Global UV Air Purifiers Market: Segmentation



By Mounting Type

Fixed

Portable

By Input Power

Less than 70W

70-100W

100-140W

More than 140W

By Air Flow Range

Less than 0.7 m3/sec

0.7-1.4 m3/sec

1.4-2.0 m3/sec

More than 2.0 m3/sec

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



