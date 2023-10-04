Submit Release
Meeting with the World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia

04/10/2023

On October 4, 2023, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev and the World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova.

During the negotiations, current issues on the cooperation agenda were discussed, as well as priority areas for further interaction between Turkmenistan and the World Bank Group.

