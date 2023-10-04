PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight to be Media Partner for 2023 reMind Psychedelic Business Forum

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), an evolving multimedia holding company and leading media authority for expanding industries such as medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the Company’s flagship multimedia platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, is partnering with reMind Psychedelic Business Forum (“reMind”), an event production leader for the emerging psychedelic business sector. In partnership with MJBizcon, reMind will take place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino November 28th and 29th.



Now in its second year, reMind’s Psychedelic Business Forum aims to bring together the entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, policymakers, and healthcare professionals that are at the forefront of the rapidly evolving psychedelics marketplace.

The event, which is powered by Emerald, one of the world’s top trade event and media producers and producers of MJBizCon, the world’s leading B2B cannabis trade event, will feature two full days of networking opportunities in addition to an agenda that is highlighted by speaking engagements from many of the industry’s most prominent and respected thought leaders and professionals.

As a proud media partner for reMind, Psychedelic Spotlight’s industry-leading content production team will be onsite conducting on-camera interviews with guest speakers and attendees and will be documenting the event to help spotlight the continued growth and emergence of the psychedelic sector and with a particular emphasis on its growth potential from a business opportunity perspective.

PSYC CEO, David Flores, had the following to say about Psychedelic Spotlight’s opportunity to partner with and cover reMind’s 2023 Psychedelic Business Forum: “We are honored and excited to participate in this year’s Psychedelic Business Forum here in Las Vegas. The reMind team, spearheaded by Sara Vaughn and Brad Dunn, did a phenomenal job with putting together last year’s Psychedelic Business Forum and so we are looking forward to what they will have in store for attendees this year and especially now that it has been expanded to two full days as it runs alongside MJBizCon.

For reMind to be backed by Emerald who has set the gold standard for cannabis conferences through MJBizCon, is, in my opinion, a telling sign of the ongoing evolution of the psychedelic industry along with the long-term value potential that we here at PSYC firmly believe is gaining momentum within it.

I view our media partnership and participation in this business forum as a demonstration of PSYC’s long-standing commitment of positioning Psychedelic Spotlight at the forefront of the emerging psychedelic industry. My team and I are excited to deploy our industry-leading content production services for this forum and to help showcase reMind’s emergence as an event production leader and business-focused authority for the psychedelics marketplace.”

reMind’s VP Brand Leader, Sara Vaughn, added the following: “We are excited to partner with Psychedelic Spotlight to help shine a light on the important conversations taking place at reMind. This year’s event will be focused on providing practical business advice, and bringing together the people and organizations who are shaping this rapidly evolving field and helping them succeed.”

Psychedelic Spotlight readers and listeners are eligible to receive an exclusive 15% discount off of the standard price of registration to the reMind 2023 Psychedelic Business Forum by using the promo code REMPSYCHSPOT15 through the following link: reMind 2023 Psychedelic Business Forum Registration

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the “Company” or “PSYC”) is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis.

Management’s assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today’s most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates PSPACE, a psychedelic integration and mental wellness consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC’s service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

