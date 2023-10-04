Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Alumni Network

Organizations can now bolster their talent pool instantly by leveraging their alumni workforce

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today launched Dayforce Alumni Network, a new way for organizations to connect with employees after they depart the organization.



In today’s dynamic labor market, organizations require a differentiated solution to communicate and connect with diverse talent pools. According to Ceridian’s 2023 Executive Survey, 86% of global business leaders say their organization's employee alumni network is successful at filling labor and skills gaps. Dayforce Alumni Network addresses this opportunity by extending Dayforce functionality to departing employees, helping organizations expand their existing talent pools, hire vetted talent instantly, and nurture alumni through a trusted communications channel.

The announcement was made at INSIGHTS 2023, the company’s annual customer conference being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. Thousands of attendees are engaging in sessions and experiences centered on helping them drive success with “A Brand New Dayforce,” the conference's theme. At the conference, the company also announced plans to unify its brand to Dayforce, expected to become effective in January 2024.

“Historically, businesses have been left with the challenge of quickly finding talent that has been vetted, trained, and onboarded,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “With Dayforce Alumni Network, organizations can access a previously untapped pool of talent who understand the culture and its operations. Alumni can engage with an organization they already know and trust. It’s a win-win.”

In addition to filling shifts and work assignments, alumni can leverage self-service functionality to easily access tax forms and other paperwork through Dayforce Experience Hub. They can also opt-in to receive communication from their previous employer, including company news, job openings, pension information, charitable giving, and alumni networking.

Dayforce Alumni Network is an integral part of the Talent Exchange within Dayforce Exchange, a new open marketplace that extends the Dayforce experience across applications, data, content, and the workforce. With Talent Exchange, organizations can quickly and seamlessly scale up their workforce based on business needs, while fostering flexibility for workers.

To further capitalize on the boundless workforce, organizations can leverage shift marketplaces, like Ideal Talent, to activate the Dayforce Alumni Network. Hiring managers can share available shifts and short-term work assignments. In turn, alumni can review open shifts and work on-demand.

Dayforce Alumni Network is generally available to Dayforce customers.

