MGA Entertainment and Crayola Sign Multi-Year Licensing Agreement for Production and Distribution of Toys and Licensed Products Under the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Brand

The agreement includes dolls under MGA’s L.O.L. Surprise! Loves brand and sub-licensing opportunities for other product categories

LOS ANGELES, and EASTON, Penn., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, and Crayola, the company that has inspired artistic creativity in children for more than 100 years, announced today a multi-year agreement for MGA Entertainment to produce and distribute Crayola-inspired dolls and licensed merchandise globally under its L.O.L. Surprise! Loves brand. Terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“We are excited to bring two iconic brands together that kids and parents love,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment. “The Crayola brand challenged the L.O.L. Surprise! team to design new toys that would engage kids’ creativity and provide a new colorful way to play with the dolls.”

Beginning early 2024, MGA will create a line of L.O.L Surprise!™ Loves Crayola™ toys that will combine outrageous fun, surprise, and creative expression with kids’ favorite dolls themed around iconic Crayola color names. The L.O.L. Surprise! ball collection will feature nine unique Crayola color-themed dolls, and the capsule collection will feature eight unique Crayola color-themed dolls including crayons to design the dolls’ fashionable looks.

MGA Entertainment and Crayola also will be sub-licensing the designs of the Crayola-themed doll line into a full cross-category program including children’s apparel, accessories, home, beauty, and party available beginning Spring 2024 across retail channels.

“We are thrilled to partner with MGA on the L.O.L Surprise! Loves Crayola product assortment that colorfully encourages self-expression,” said Rich Wuerthele, Crayola President & CEO. “The integration of iconic Crayola colors with L.O.L. Surprise dolls is sure to inspire creativity and spark imagination at playtime.”

With this new Crayola partnership, MGA Entertainment is proud to bring L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Crayola to kids and collectors with one of the most creative brands in the world. In its first seven years, the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves brand has embodied hundreds of unique characters that express different trends, styles, and personalities in genuine, cute, and surprising ways. The brand combines all of this with globally recognized and loved brands to create a whole new way to collect and play. This new line of toys with Crayola continues the expansion of the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves brand in a new and colorful way.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, PA and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

