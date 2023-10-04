3DX Industries, Inc. Provides Comprehensive Production Update: Expanding Horizons in Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, is excited to present a production update, highlighting a few of the company’s innovative projects that span diverse industries.

Elevating Efficiency in Firewood Processing: Firewood Prosizer

3DX Industries is actively engaged in manufacturing components for the Firewood Prosizer, a pioneering firewood laser measuring tool that optimizes chainsaw operations. The Firewood Prosizer is a tool that empowers users to cut firewood swiftly and with precision, thus eliminating the need for frequent measurements. For additional information on the ProSizer can be found at https://www.firewoodprosizer.com.

Meeting the Demands of the Holistic Healthcare Industry: Molecular Enhancer

In a recent development, 3DX Industries has extended its additive manufacturing expertise to support a cutting-edge medical device known as the Molecular Enhancer. Developed by a Washington-based company, this groundbreaking device promises to advance medical science significantly. 3DX Industries is producing critical plastic 3D-printed components essential to the Molecular Enhancer's functionality. Our involvement underscores our adaptability across various industries, showcasing our ability to meet the unique requirements in this field with precision and innovation. Further information on the Molecular Enhancer can be found at https://www.dandialtech.com.

Innovative Manufacturing Solutions: Tuff Trailer

3DX Industries has collaborated with Tuff Trailer, a prominent trailer manufacturer based in Washington State. In this partnership, we leveraged our expertise in additive manufacturing to produce custom parts made from advanced resin materials. Our ability to create tailored solutions for Tuff Trailer emphasizes our dedication to innovation and precision in manufacturing. This project showcases our capacity to craft specialized components that streamline manufacturing processes and drive efficiency. Information on Tuff Trailer can be found at https://www.tufftrailer.com.

Catering to Motorcycle Enthusiasts: Motherwell Products

Further diversifying our manufacturing portfolio, 3DX Industries continues to manufacture parts for Motherwell Products, a renowned distributor of motorcycle accessories for leading brands such as Harley-Davidson, Honda, Suzuki, and others. In collaboration with Motherwell Products, 3DX Industries has recently 3D resin printed parts that complement their range of motorcycle accessories. This venture reflects our commitment to catering to the needs of various industries, demonstrating our capacity to deliver customized solutions that meet the highest standards of quality. Visit https://motherwellproducts.com for more information.

A Pledge to Innovation, Growth, and Shareholder Value

3DX Industries, Inc. continues to lead the way in additive and subtractive manufacturing, offering an expanding range of high-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of diverse industries. Our commitment to innovation, precision, and adaptability is the cornerstone of our success. As a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets under the stock ticker DDDX, we remain dedicated to delivering value to our investors. This comprehensive production update reaffirms our pledge to create innovative solutions and presents opportunities for both current and potential shareholders to participate in our journey.

For more information about 3DX Industries, Inc. and our contributions to these and other exciting projects, please visit our official website at www.3dxindustries.com or contact us directly at info@3dxindustries.com.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com.