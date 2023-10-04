Asset Entities, Inc. Announces Participation in the ThinkEquity Conference in New York City on October 19, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and Designer, Developer, and Manager of Discord Server communities through its AE.360.DDM suite of services, is participating in the ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, New York.

Arshia Sarkhani, CEO of Asset Entities, will be presenting at 1:00 PM ET on October 19, 2023. Interested parties can register to attend with the link below. Members of the Asset Entities Inc. Management Team will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

NFL Legend Michael Irvin will be in attendance at the pre-conference event with the Asset Entities Team on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023. Asset Entities has recently announced the launch of Michael "the Playmaker" Irvin's Discord Community which it Designed, Developed and Manages for Mr. Irvin under Asset Entities’ AE.360.DDM suite of services. The Playmaker's Discord community features a designated channel for the Eddie AI ChatGPT "88 Bot." Michael Irvin is an NFL Superstar, Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, three-time Superbowl Champion, and Emmy Award winning Sports Analyst who also serves as a consultant to Asset Entities in the area of Sports and Entertainment and is contributing to the expansion of AE.360.DDM.

In addition, Jeff Blue, Asset Entities Head of Entertainment, will be in attendance throughout the day at the Conference on October 19, 2023. Jeff Blue’s work and impact in the music industry have resulted in sales of over 170 million albums worldwide, with over 50 signed artists, over 80 publishing deals, and hundreds of film & TV placements. Most notably, Jeff discovered, developed, and was Executive Producer of the biggest-selling debut album of the 21st Century, Hybrid Theory, by the legendary Grammy Award-winning artist Linkin Park. Jeff is also the author of the best-selling book “One Step Closer” (Simon & Schuster, 2020) which chronicles the inspiring story of his discovering and breaking Linkin Park. Jeff Blue’s other artists include Grammy-winning and nominated icons such as Macy Gray, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Daniel Powter, Hoobastank, Better Than Ezra, and DJ Ashba of Guns N’ Roses, to name a few. Jeff has held Senior VP of A&R/Staff Producer positions for Warner Bros. Records, Interscope Records, Virgin/Capitol Music Group, Sony/BMG/Jive Records, Atlantic Records, Lava-Universal Republic, Zomba/Universal Publishing, and RCA/J Records.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

About ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more. Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link: https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

