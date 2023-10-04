Global Automotive and Transportation Technology Innovators Recognized in 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Honors Innovation in Automotive and Transportation Technologies Around the Globe
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the winners of its fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, highlighting the breakthrough technologies driving innovation and excellence in transportation solutions around the world.
“This past year will go down as a blockbuster year of growth and innovation for the automotive technology and larger transportation technology industries. New technologies are helping to get us from point A to B more efficiently than ever before, and that’s important when you consider that the average commuter will spend 62 hours in traffic by the year 2025,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “This year’s winners are working hard to develop and deploy breakthrough solutions, including AI, machine learning and computer vision capabilities that will enhance driver safety, improve driver experience, and push efficiencies in the transportation and fleet management markets. We couldn’t be more proud of this year’s class of AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners!”
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. The 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Connected Car
Driver Safety Solution of the Year: Nauto
Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor, Lattice Drive™ solution stack
Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year: Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC)
Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Sonatus
Overall Connected Solution of the Year: FPT Software
Electric Vehicles
Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year: Polestar
Overall Charging Station Innovation of the Year: VicOne
Automotive Cybersecurity
Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Upstream Security
Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Argus Cyber Security
Navigation and Mapping
Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: Mapbox
Car Sharing and Ride Hailing
Car Sharing Service of the Year: Turo
Cars-as-a-service (CaaS) Solution of the Year: Good Travel Software
Sensor Technology
Sensor Technology Solution of the Year: GPR
Traffic Tech
Traffic Tech Solution of the Year: LexisNexis® Coplogic™ Solutions
Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year: HARMAN International
Vehicle Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year: Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: EquipmentShare
Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year: Kaluza
Fleet and Transportation Management
Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Core Development Group
Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: BODYGUARD from BL Innovare
Overall Fleet Management Company of the Year: PAVE
Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Fleetio
Autonomous Driving Technology
Autonomous Vehicle Training Platform of the Year: UL Solutions
Autonomous Vehicle Solution Provider of the Year: BaseTracK
Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year: Arteris
Artificial Intelligence
AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: Secondmind
Auto Tech AI Company: Aurora Labs
Industry Leadership
Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Tekmetric
Auto Dealership Technology of the Year: Lotlinx
AutoTech CEO of the Year: Hemant Sikaria, Sibros
Overall Transportation Tech of the Year: Solera
Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year: proteanTecs
