Act-On Software launches Advanced Analytics with AI to provide most powerful analytics in a Marketing Automation Platform

Act-On’s new AI-Powered Advanced Analytics package goes beyond standard marketing reports to provide a powerful and flexible, custom analytics package with Natural Language Processing insights.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORTLAND, Ore. – Oct. 4, 2023 – Act-On Software, a provider of enterprise marketing automation solutions that leads the market in ease-of-use and user efficiency, today launched another win for marketers: Act-On Advanced Analytics , a deep-dive analytics and custom reporting suite powered by AI.

Act-On Analytics removes the need for marketers to lean on IT and data analysts to perform custom analytics on marketing campaigns, and puts the power in their hands with valuable, easy-to-understand, and shareable reporting and dashboards.

The new Act-On Advanced Analytics suite builds on Act-On’s standard out-of-the-box performance reporting to include custom reports and dashboards from any data set, with flexible filtering and visualization, much like a business intelligence (BI) tool. Act-On Advanced Analytics suite includes updated funnel performance and revenue impact reports, natural language querying (NLP), and AI-driven insights. Using the built-in AI capabilities, users can ask Act-On to build unique reports or uncover previously-unknown insights.

“This analytics suite is another great feature from Act-On that allows my marketing team to quantify results of our campaigns and take action to maximize success,” said Brandon Hardy, Digital Marketing Strategist at Tower Federal Credit Union, an Act-On client. “The customizable reporting and dashboards give us clear, easy-to-share information and allow us to collect valuable insights and trends from our campaigns. The new analytics suite really gives us the power to confidently move forward with strong business intelligence.”

This release also builds on Act-On’s mission to align Marketing closer to Sales. Analytics users can create custom dashboards for sales and share reports and alerts, informing employees across the go-to-market organization of time-sensitive information. Users across departments can even set up their own personal custom dashboards.

Act-On Business Analytics provides sophisticated reporting on marketing Funnel Performance, Attribution reporting, and Revenue Impact reports to analyze which campaigns and programs drive the most revenue.

For those who want to dive deeper, Act-On has a powerful analytics engine assisted by AI that analyzes any data set in the system, with custom filters, and cross segments with other data. With Act-On Advanced Analytics, marketing users can customize reports to deeply understand marketing performance and customer engagement. AI analysis identifies trends, correlations and outliers.

Act-On Analytics suite is fueled by Act-On’s cloud-based customer data lake, designed to incorporate first party, third party, and customer custom data for analysis to drive more informed and effective marketing. Act-On customers also continue to have access to Data Studio to export their data in common data formats for offline analysis.

“This is a true analytics package within Act-On with the power and flexibility of BI,” Act-On SVP of Marketing Jeff Day said. “Marketers need to be able to deeply analyze their campaigns and channels to make performance improvements. And true to Act-On’s mission of making Marketing Automation easy for the enterprise customer, with this BI engine embedded into Act-On, we make custom analytics easy for all Act-On users.”

Act-On Analytics is one of several advanced AI features Act-On has released this year:

“We are super excited about our innovations in AI and the value, efficiency and performance this brings our customers,” Act-On CEO Kate Johnson said. “While we see other vendors letting their MA products languish, or even divest, we at Act-On have an aggressive roadmap for innovation as we chart the course to Marketing Automation 3.0.”

Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software

