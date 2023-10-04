BigBear.ai’s Simulation for AutoCAD Showcased by Autodesk CEO

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of AI-enabled business intelligence solutions, was prominently demonstrated alongside Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost, showcasing the partnership’s AutoCAD discrete event simulation functionality at Autodesk’s annual Digital Convergence Event.



This year’s event focused on the integration of facility design with production system design. Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk, shared his vision of creating frictionless interfaces between architects, process engineering, design, and operations. Andrew spoke to the importance of converging workflow between manufacturing and architectural design, and the need for advanced toolsets to predict design success before investing capital. Autodesk has teamed with BigBear.ai to deliver this vision to designers, builders, and planners in engineering and manufacturing around the world.

Autodesk’s solutions are now directly integrated with BigBear.ai’s ProModel Discrete Event Simulator, enabling users to accurately simulate entire multi-faceted systems inside of AutoCAD, the world’s market-leading architectural engineering and construction design platform. Combined with the power of Autodesk’s Factory Design Utilities, these simulation capabilities provide not only the spatial representations of the planned space in 2D and 3D, but also provide planners with actionable insights to plan and execute on installation and confirmation of optimally cost-effective and agile project solutions. As a result, AutoCAD professionals are empowered with confidence that their design will produce the correct number of products in the desired amount of time, before ever spending a dollar on implementation, trial, and error.

“Autodesk’s vision for the future of CAD design is enabling optimized sustainability and efficiency outcomes from planning to completion,” remarked Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “We have been thrilled to see the industry's enthusiastic response to Autodesk’s ProModel integration and look forward to continuing our mission to bring AI-powered innovations to market.”

For more information on BigBear.ai’s ProModel, and ProModel for AutoCAD, visit: BigBear.ai/ProModel. If you or your company are attending Autodesk University in Las Vegas, November 13-15 and would like to speak with our ProModel experts, please contact michael.rice@bigbear.ai and michael.jolicoeur@bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered military and business intelligence solutions. The company serves three core markets to include: global supply chain and logistics; autonomous systems; and, cybersecurity. The US Government and enterprises rely on BigBear.ai’s predictive analytics capabilities to better understand the implications of changes to their complex environments, systems, processes, and supply chains. This intelligence then supports better planning, forecasting, and decision-making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai.

Contacts

BigBear.ai

Ryan Stenger

info@bigbear.ai / media@bigbear.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at https://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.