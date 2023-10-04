FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Lars Petersen appoints Maja Pedersen as Chief Quality Officer

Hillerød, Denmark, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Lars Petersen today announced a new strategic leadership appointment to support the company through its next growth phase.

Maja Pedersen has been appointed as Chief Quality Officer (CQO), effective immediately. This strategic appointment reinforces FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ unwavering commitment to quality. She will report to President and CEO Lars Petersen and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team, leading the company's global quality team.

Pedersen is a veteran executive with 20 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and biopharma space serving senior leadership positions in quality assurance and control, regulatory affairs and external manufacturing. Pedersen returns to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies from Biogen where she most recently served as the Global Head of External Manufacturing overseeing the entire CDMO network. Prior to that, she served as the Head of Quality and Qualified Person, where she was responsible for the successful startup of large-scale manufacturing capabilities and securing commercial manufacturing licenses for lifesaving products with both FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and Biogen.

“We are pleased to welcome back Maja Pedersen to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to lead our global quality initiatives,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “She has tremendous experience driving a quality culture with focus on patients and with a firm belief in quality as an enabler which has proven to deliver results in strong quality ownership across functions.”

“I am thrilled to be joining FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies again and becoming an integral part of leading our teams to develop and embed a transformational quality culture,” said Pedersen. “Reliability and quality are cornerstones in the company’s strategic principles, and I am excited to be engaging with our people and our partners on how we ensure unprecedented customer delivery for the benefit of patients.”

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization partner for the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and oncolytic viruses. The company operates a global network with major locations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Denmark and it is building a new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

