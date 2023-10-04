Kobiton Accelerates Mobile App Delivery with New Test Automation Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , a leader in mobile testing, announces a new version of its test automation platform. The update removes major bottlenecks in mobile app testing and delivery, enabling dev teams to achieve one-hour continuous testing.



The enterprise mobile landscape has become more challenging due to rapid release cycles, a labor shortage among skilled QA testers and automation engineers, and device fragmentation. Meanwhile, mobile dev and testing teams are under pressure to deliver bug-free app updates faster than ever. Legacy vendors have failed in their attempt to provide a test automation platform capable of supporting this need. Kobiton, which offers a modern, AI-powered mobile testing platform, has stepped in to fill the void. Its platform updates were designed accordingly:

AI-Augmented Automation

Automation engineers get a boost in productivity with Appium script generation

Manual testers get no-code automation by replaying manual sessions automatically across real devices and configurations in parallel

AI-driven self-healing Appium scripts make automation more resilient across app and device configurations, putting an end to flaky automation scripts that fail to execute successfully



No-Code Validations

Dramatically reduce the time and cost of performance, accessibility and visual validations by letting Kobiton’s AI handle validations in the background without any code

Dev teams can execute scripts, and any validation issues will be flagged automatically in the session explorer

DevOps Toolchain Integration

Kobiton gives developers early access to real devices and core test cases right from their IDE, before they commit buggy code

With direct access to detailed test session logs, screenshots and real devices directly from the IDE, developers can dramatically reduce defect fix cycle time

“In today's fast-paced mobile tech landscape, enterprises are pushing out more releases in shorter cycles,” said Frank Moyer, CTO of Kobiton. “Continuous testing is all about instant feedback on recent code updates, ensuring consistent and high-quality performance across all devices and systems. A one-hour testing and integration feedback loop gives enterprises a significant advantage. With our latest platform updates, Kobiton is leading the way to this one-hour continuous testing future.”

“Kobiton is trusted by many of the largest brands in the world for mobile excellence. The upgrade to the newest platform is well underway and being met with enthusiasm and measurable results,” said Sean Barry, CEO of Kobiton. “Our customers rely on us to help them deliver mobile excellence at scale, and with compressed budgets and timelines for delivery, we are responding to that challenge.”

Kobiton will demonstrate the platform’s new capabilities this month at the Mobile Testing and Experience Summit , a mobile-centric development and testing event for mobile experts, users, and vendors, and October 3-5 at StarWest , the largest event held exclusively for QA professionals.

About Kobiton

Kobiton empowers enterprises to accelerate mobile app delivery through manual, automated, and no-code testing on real devices. Kobiton's AI-augmented mobile testing platform uniquely delivers one-hour continuous testing and integration. Founded in 2016, Kobiton is venture-backed and headquartered in Atlanta. More information at www.kobiton.com .