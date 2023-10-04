At the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, Culture Pavilion Guides Visitors to Explore the Diversity and Power of K-Culture

A scene from the Culture Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Culture Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Culture Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Culture Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News A scene from the Culture Pavilion at Gwangju Design Biennale | Photo by AVING News

GWANGJU, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its opening ceremony on the 6th, the Gwangju Design Biennale, a 62-day grand event, has attracted crowds nationwide. The Gwangju Institute of Design Promotion (Director Jin-hee Song) announced that the cumulative number of visitors to the 10th Gwangju Design Biennale has exceeded 40,000 (as of the 16th).As the Gwangju Design Biennale gained popularity this year, families have visited the exhibition halls over the weekends. A flood of posts related to the Gwangju Design Biennale spread on social media as more people observed the “Future of Design” and “Current State of Gwangju’s Industry” in the Biennale on-site.In the Culture Pavilion, visitors can encounter the diversity and beauty embedded in Korean Culture (K-Culture). The pavilion spotlighted designs with various themes and perspectives, such as K-Sculpture, K-POP, K-Beauty, and K-Webtoons.With the start of this exhibition, the Culture Pavilion has become a "photo spot" for visitors. In Pavilion 3, visitors can enjoy culture and design that transcends the boundaries between life and science, science and art, and art and fantasy. The media art at the “ Awon Gotaek (Awon Museum & Hotel),” a hot place in Wanju, Jeollabuk-do, which became even more famous after BTS visited, was created by artist Lee In-nam.Space Oddity, HuskyFox, and Cresyn showcased the design of K-POP albums and artist brands. The collaboration exhibition between Zanybros , known as the "home of idol music videos," and Hyundai Motors is expected to overwhelm visitors with dazzling visuals. Vron showcased a "VR racing game" using Kakao Friends characters, and DNA Design Studio presented the “Coloring Experience Booth” where visitors can explore metaverse technology. Four Korean cosmetic companies, UCL (Accoje), To Heal Me, Clio, and Cosball, offer a glimpse of the essence of K-Beauty with beauty products infused with design elements.In the Culture Pavilion, three themes recommended by Na Geon, the General Director of the 2023 Gwangju Design Biennale, are exhibited among his ‘Top 10.’ First, "Awon's Poetic Space (詩空間)" is a work by artists Jeon Hae-gab and Lee In-nam. This work allows visitors to experience the future of the K-Culture industry through Korea's most minimalistic house design tradition, “Hanok.”"Poetic Space" conveys the meaning of "a space that has become a poem." The “Poetic Space” is created to awaken the senses and inner thoughts hidden inside modern people, who live through endlessly produced and overwhelming images. The space, which combines traditional Hanok and advanced media art, will be a new experiential content for modern people stuck in the flood of images to reflect on their existence.Another notable work is "ZANYVERSE." Two non-mainstream creators who loved music and videos in 2001 later formed Zanybros, the pioneer of K-POP music video production. Their sophisticated originality and worldviews evolved as the style of Zanybros, making them the first movers in K-POP music videos. ZANYVERSE represents the universe of Zanybros, a creative group that leads various content in the K-Pop entertainment industry and pioneers K-Contents."Friends Racing VR" has gained particular popularity among family visitors. "Friends Racing VR" is a VR racing game that uses Kakao Friends characters and features a theme park-style racing track. Visitors can enjoy a game vividly implemented in various stages, including snowy mountains, caves, Las Vegas, Valentine's Day, dance clubs, and amusement parks.

Virtual Tour at the Pavilion by AVING News