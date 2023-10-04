Electric Power Substation Automation Market Size is Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

Electric Power Substation Automation Market Size

The electric power substation automation market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to grid modernization initiatives, and increase in demand for electricity globally.” — Tanuj Virendra Barai - Lead Analyst

Allied Market Research published a report on the Electric Power Substation Automation Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), by Type (Transmission Substation, Distribution Substation), by Component (Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Programmable logic controller (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global electric power substation automation market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Electric power substation automation refers to the integration of advanced technologies and systems to enhance the monitoring, control, and management of electrical substations. Substations are crucial components of the power grid that facilitate the transmission, distribution, and transformation of electricity. Automation in substations involves the deployment of intelligent devices, communication networks, and software applications to enable real-time data collection, analysis, and decision-making processes.

In a substation automation system, various components work together to improve operational efficiency and grid reliability. These components include intelligent electronic devices (IEDS), which monitor and control the electrical equipment in the substation, such as circuit breakers, transformers, and meters. These devices provide accurate measurements, fault detection, and protection functions.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the electric power substation automation industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, electric power substation automation market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the electric power substation automation industry include:

• ABB Ltd.

• Itron, Inc.

• Cisco

• Rockwell Automation Inc

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• NovaTech, LLC

• Eaton Corporation

• Siemens

• Honeywell International Inc

• Schneider Electric SE

Top Impacting Factors:

The electric power substation automation market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to grid modernization initiatives and increase in demand for electricity globally. Additionally, during the forecast period, the electric power substation automation market is anticipated to benefit regional grid expansion. On the contrary, the high initial investment, and complexity of integration is the restraint for electric power substation automation market growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the electric power substation automation market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric power substation automation market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing electric power substation automation market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the electric power substation automation market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric power substation automation market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

