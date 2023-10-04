Baker Hughes Announces Milestone Electric-LNG Award for ADNOC Ruwais LNG Export Terminal

Baker Hughes to supply two all-electric liquefaction train systems, including BRUSH electric motors and state-of-the-art compression technology

ADNOC Ruwais will be one of the first electric-LNG projects in the Middle East, with the two liquefaction trains having an expected capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

Award follows continued global LNG momentum after record U.S. orders Baker Hughes has secured in 2023



ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday it has received a letter of award by ADNOC Gas, for and on behalf of ADNOC, to provide two electric liquefaction systems (e-LNG) for the Ruwais LNG project in the United Arab Emirates. The award is expected to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2023 and was announced at this year’s ADIPEC, one of the largest energy industry events in the world.

The LNG trains will be driven by Baker Hughes’ 75 megawatt BRUSH electric motor technology and feature the company’s state-of-the-art compressor technology, making Ruwais LNG one of the first all-electric LNG projects in the Middle East. The overall production capacity of the trains is expected to be 9.6 million tons per annum.

Through the Ruwais LNG growth project, ADNOC intends to more than double its LNG production capacity to meet increased global demand for natural gas. The Ruwais plant, which is designed with electric-powered processing facilities, will run on clean power, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world.

“This award represents an important milestone for Baker Hughes in the LNG market and demonstrates the strength of our portfolio, which we strategically expanded through the BRUSH Power Generation acquisition in 2022,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “Over the next decade, electrification will play a critical role in the energy transition, enabling further reduction of the carbon emissions footprint of natural gas. We are incredibly honored that ADNOC Gas, for and on behalf of ADNOC, has chosen Baker Hughes as a trusted partner to support their vision to increase LNG production while further decarbonizing their operations.”

The award continues the positive demand momentum in 2023 for Baker Hughes’ gas technology equipment portfolio after securing several major LNG orders throughout the year. Baker Hughes acquired the Power Generation division of BRUSH group in 2022 to enhance its industrial electric machinery portfolio and support the company’s strategic commitment to provide lower carbon solutions. Since then, the company has secured several orders, including a contract from Wison in the first quarter of 2023 to supply four e-LNG compressor trains for an onshore LNG plant in sub-Saharan Africa.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com .

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato

+39 3463823419

chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com