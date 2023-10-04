Citrus Pectin Market Expected to Achieve 8.4% CAGR by 2033, with Global Value Reaching US$ 191,678.9 Million - Insights from FMI Report

The US citrus pectin market is expanding due to increasing health consciousness, a focus on organic and clean-label ingredients.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global citrus pectin market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 122,277.4 million in 2023, driven by clean-label and plant-based trends. This trend is expected to create new opportunities for the global market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033. It is estimated to gain a valuation of approximately US$ 191,678.9 million by 2033.



Pectin is mainly used in sweets such as jellies, jams, and marmalade. Industry players have developed pectin suitable for various purposes as technology has evolved. For example, GENU Pectin by CP Kelco is gaining prominence in the personal care and cosmetics industries as an organic skin feel stabilizer, assist, and pH-balancing component.

Citrus pectin, when utilized as an ingredient in such products, may be a healthy choice that promotes growth. A growing number of diet-conscious clients are looking for ways to cut fat and calories. Citrus pectin-induced meals are an excellent choice for this demographic. The increasing need for citrus pectin within the baking and confectionery sectors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Pectin is used as a fat or sugar alternative in low-calorie recipes and bakery preserves.

Citrus pectin is in high demand in the confectionery industry because it provides jellies and jams with a gel-like consistency while imparting a pleasant taste to the meals. Citrus pectin can improve confectionary foods' texture, color, and shelf life.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Historically, the citrus pectin market increased at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2022.

The United States is expected to take over 23.7% of the citrus pectin market in 2023.

China is expected to control 12.1% of the global citrus pectin market by 2023.

By 2023, Japan's citrus pectin market will account for 4.5% of the worldwide market.

The citrus pectin market in France is expected to grow by 5.3% by 2023.

The citrus pectin market in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow to 5.8% by 2023.

High-methoxyl pectin accounts for more than half of the worldwide citrus pectin market.

The grapefruit category is expected to grow at an 8.4% CAGR during the next ten years to come.

“The market will see growth during the projected period owing to the rising consumer preferences towards clean-label, plant-based, organic and vegan food products,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights. .

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the citrus pectin market are:

Fiber Star

Cargill, Inc.

DuPont

Ceamsa

Naturex, SA

CP Kelco

Yantai Andre Pactin Co. Ltd.

Herbstreith & Fox KG Pektin-Fabriken

Herbafood Ingredients GmbH

Silvateam S.pa.

Florida Food Products, Inc.

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Under the GENU® brand, CP Kelco sells a number of pectin products, particularly citrus pectin. These pectins are found in a variety of food and beverage applications, such as dairy products, fruit spreads, and bread goods.

CitriTex® citrus pectin products from Cargill are developed for gelling as well as thickening uses in the food and beverage industries. It is well-known for its gelling qualities and is utilized in jellies, jams, and fruit preparations.

Citrus pectin products from DuPont's GRINDSTED® pectin line are appropriate for a variety of culinary applications. These pectins are used to gel and stabilize goods like fruit spreads, dairy treats, and confectionery products.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global citrus pectin market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the citrus pectin market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (high methoxyl pectin, low methoxyl pectin), source (oranges, tangerines/ mandarins, grapefruit, lemon and lime), application (jams & jellies, beverages, bakery fillings & toppings, dairy products & frozen desserts, confectionery, meat & poultry, dietary supplements, functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, others), and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Citrus Pectin Market

By Product Type:

High Methoxyl Pectin

Low Methoxyl Pectin

By Source:

Oranges

Tangerines/Mandarins

Grapefruit

Lemon and Lime

By Application:

Jams & Jellies

Beverages

Bakery Fillings & Toppings

Dairy Products & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Meat & Poultry

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



