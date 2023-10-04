Smart Beacon Market size is Projected to Reach $103.94 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 37.70%

Smart Beacon Market

The global smart beacon market growth is driven by increase in advance communication technologies, high investments in proximity marketing, and rising adoption of smart devices” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Beacon Market by Standard Type, Connectivity, Offering, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global smart beacon market size is expected to reach $103.94 billion by 2030 from $3.28 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 37.70% from 2021 to 2030.

A smart beacon is a small device that constantly sends out radio signals to nearby smartphones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Cost-effective, easy to deploy, and straightforwardly effective, beacons have become one of the most popular ways to engage customers across industries, especially in retail and marketing. Most of the aforementioned beacon types emerged in the years since the inception of beacon technology to accommodate the business needs of different companies, so new ones may come into being in the future, giving companies new options to engage customers.

Apple introduced the iBeacon protocol at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2013. iBeacon opened doors to a host of opportunities for location-data and proximity marketing. This protocol enables seamless interactivity between iOS and Android devices, and an iBeacon hardware, such as BLE beacons. iBeacon technology has been empowering businesses by letting them welcome customers, provide location-relevant information and promote ongoing offers. iBeacon compliant beacons allow smartphones to detect BLE signals and display the notifications and campaigns linked to them.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the smart beacon industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, smart beacon market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the smart beacon industry include:

⦁ Fujitsu Components Ltd.

⦁ Radius Networks

⦁ Kontakt.io

⦁ Cisco System

⦁ Estimote

⦁ Leantegra

⦁ JAALEE Technology

⦁ HID Global

⦁ Accent Systems

⦁ Sensoro Co. Ltd.

The prominent factors which drives the smart beacon market growth are increase in advance communication technologies, high in investments in proximity marketing, and rise in adoption of smart devices. However, the lack of presence of technological resources and concerns toward privacy & security restrict the market growth. On the contrary, rise in organized retailing industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect global smart beacon market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the smart beacon market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from the emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The overall smart beacon market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global smart beacon market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and smart beacon market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current smart beacon market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the smart beacon market share of key vendors.

⦁ The report includes the market trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

