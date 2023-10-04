To Reach $234.7 bn Modular Construction Market is Flourishing Business Strategies By 2031

Modular Construction Market Expected to Reach $234.7 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modular construction market was valued at $131.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $234.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

An increase in demand for prefabricated housing units, owing to reduction in construction cost & time and government initiative toward green building concept is predicted to cater to the growth of the modular construction market. Many competitors, architects, and builders are taking advantage of used shipping containers for building homes.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global modular construction market based on type, material, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the permanent segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global modular construction market and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The re-locatable segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In terms of material, the steel segment captured the largest market share of more than two-fifths of the global modular construction market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2031. However, the concrete segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 10.6% through 2031. The study also offers an analysis of wood and others segments.

In terms of end user, the residential segment captured the largest market share of more than half of the global modular construction market in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost in 2031. However, the industrial segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 13.7% through 2031. The research also analyzes the commercial segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the global modular construction market in 2021 and would lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading Market Players:

Leading players of the global modular construction market analyzed in the research include Skanska AB, Supertech Industries, Tempohousing, Giant Containers Inc., SG Blocks, Inc., Honomobo Corporation, Bechtel Corporation, ATCO Ltd., Lendlease Corporation, and Speed House Group of Companies.