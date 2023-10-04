To Reach $14.5 billion Chillers Market Exploring Huge Opportunities with Top Companies 2032

Chillers Market Expected to Reach $14.5 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific dominated the global chillers market accounting for nearly half the share of the market. Rise in global population and urbanization propels demand for fuel and electricity for domestic and commercial use. This, in turn, propels the demand for chillers in the energy sector. Industries in the energy sector such as petrochemical processing plants and electricity power plants make use of chillers to cool down and absorb heat from a process load.

Petrochemical industries use high temperature to separate constituents of crude oil. Moreover, to meet the rise in demand in the energy sector, public and private entities are building petrochemical processing plants and power plants. For instance, in March 2022, Aramco along with North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group planned to develop a petroleum refinery with 300,000 bpd capacity. Such factors are anticipated to drive the chillers market.

The chillers market size was valued at $9.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Installation of chillers requires high initial capital investment and setup cost. Furthermore, the cost of raw materials such as copper, aluminum, and steel can be a significant portion of the total cost of manufacturing chillers, and any price fluctuations can affect the profitability of the manufacturers, which can lead to higher prices for customers. Thereby, constraining the growth of the market.

Here's a basic overview of how a chiller works:

The chiller contains a refrigerant, a substance with properties that allow it to absorb and release heat efficiently.

The refrigeration cycle begins with the evaporator, where the refrigerant absorbs heat from the liquid being chilled. The liquid's temperature decreases as heat is transferred to the refrigerant.

The refrigerant vaporizes and travels to the compressor, which increases its pressure and temperature. This compression process helps to raise the boiling point of the refrigerant.

The hot, high-pressure refrigerant then enters the condenser. In the condenser, the refrigerant releases heat to the surroundings, typically through a cooling tower or air-cooled condenser. This causes the refrigerant to condense back into a liquid state.

The liquid refrigerant then passes through an expansion valve, which reduces its pressure and temperature, preparing it to repeat the cycle.

The chilled liquid, such as water or glycol, is circulated through a closed-loop system, absorbing heat from the target process or equipment.

The cycle continues as long as cooling is required, with the chiller continuously removing heat from the liquid and maintaining the desired temperature.

Top Players:

Carrier Global Corporation, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD, DIMPLEX THERMAL SOLUTIONS, LG Electronics, JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, Polyscience Inc., SMARDT CHILLER GROUP INC., THERMAX LTD., TRANE Technologies Plc

Segmentation Based On:

The chillers market is segmented into type, product type, power range, end user, and region.

By type, it is divided into screw chiller, scroll chiller, centrifugal chiller, and others.

By product type, it is bifurcated into air-cooled chiller, and water-cooled chiller.

By power range, it is classified into less than 20 kW, 50-200 kW, and more than 200 kW.

By end user, it is fragmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, medical, and others. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific held the largest chillers market share.

