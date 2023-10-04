Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market to Exceed USD 12 billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 7.9% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Chemical mechanical planarization will become more popular in the coming years as advanced semiconductors become more popular.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The chemical mechanical planarization market was worth US$ 5.6 billion in 2021, and the market is projected to reach US$ 12 billion by 2031. Chemical mechanical planarization sales are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% until 2031.



A critical part of manufacturing MEMS devices is the manufacturing process of the CMP, which is used widely across several industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial applications. A major driving force behind the growth of the CMP market is the development of MEMS technologies.

CMP technologies are being continually researched and developed, with new abrasive materials, pads, and slurry formulas being developed. To gain a competitive edge, semiconductor manufacturers are using cutting-edge CMP processes and equipment to drive innovation.

The development of high-k dielectrics, advanced interconnect materials, and novel substrates continue to be a focus of researchers and engineers in semiconductor devices. Materials that differ from traditional silicon-based materials may require changes to CMP processes in order to accommodate these materials. Along with chemical mechanical polishing (CMP), electrochemical mechanical planarization (ECMP) and electrochemical mechanical planarization (ECMP) are also being explored as alternatives to CMP.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Chemical mechanical planarization demand is expected to remain dominant and advance at a CAGR of 8% through the forecast period.

A CAGR of 7.9% is expected for the integrated circuits segment during the forecast period.

Over the next few years, NEMS & MEMS are projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The polishing & grinding equipment segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Slurry consumables are expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.



Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market: Growth Drivers

As new technologies are developed in semiconductor fabrication and processing, the market for semiconductors is expected to grow significantly, mostly due to the improved performance of semiconductors.

The need for precise and efficient planarization of semiconductor wafers increases as the demand for smaller, faster, and more powerful electronic devices grows.

Besides fabricated integrated circuits, CMP is also used to manufacture 2.5D and 3D packaging. As a result of miniaturization and improvements in performance in electronic packaging, the CMP market is projected to expand in the next few years.

IoT, 5G, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are emerging technologies requiring high-performance, highly specialized semiconductor components, resulting in the need for advanced CMP technologies.

Processes for CMP are constantly adapting and evolving as semiconductor manufacturers use new materials, such as better dielectrics and metal alloys, to reduce process nodes and use smaller processes. Because of addressing these materials challenges, the CMP market is experiencing growth and innovation.



Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific will lead the market in the coming years. Taiwan, South Korea, and China are major semiconductor manufacturing hubs in the Asia-Pacific region. A significant driving force for the CMP market in this region is the growth of the semiconductor industry.

The CMP market in China has boomed in recent years because of the rising demand for semiconductors and electronics. The CMP process is essential to creating high-quality and high-performance devices. Planarization and polishing of surfaces are performed with this method in the semiconductor industry.

As the semiconductor and electronics industries demand higher-quality polished wafers, the China CMP market will grow. With China's investments in the local semiconductor business, both domestic and foreign market participants can expect a rise in the demand for CMP tools and materials.



Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market: Key Players

Several large and medium-sized companies dominate the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) market worldwide. Chemical mechanical planarization market share has increased due to production capacity expansion as well as acquisitions and collaborations.

Key players include:

Applied Materials Inc.

CMC Materials, Inc.

Fujimi Incorporated

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ebara Corporation

Versum Materials Inc.

DuPont Electronic Solutions

BASF SE

Lam Research Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Okamoto Machine Tool Works, Ltd.

Alpsitec SAS

Axus Technology

Revasum

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Key Development

In September 2023, Solvay showcased a wide range of speciality chemicals and polymers at Semicon Taiwan 2023 to showcase the comprehensive materials portfolio Solvay offers for semiconductor manufacturing globally and locally. Also, Shinsol Advanced Chemicals will announce the start of production at its joint venture facility in Taiwan for the production of electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide.

showcased a wide range of speciality chemicals and polymers at Semicon Taiwan 2023 to showcase the comprehensive materials portfolio Solvay offers for semiconductor manufacturing globally and locally. Also, Shinsol Advanced Chemicals will announce the start of production at its joint venture facility in Taiwan for the production of electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide. In September 2023, SK Enpulse Co., an equipment and parts manufacturer, sold chips pre-manufacturing processing units in China for 87.8 billion won ($66.3 million). As part of its business expansion, the parent company is focusing on chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) platforms and blank masks.

Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market: Segmentation



By Equipment

Polishing & Grinding Equipment

Slurry Testing Equipment

On-line

Laboratory

By Consumables

Slurry

Pad

Pad Conditioners

Others

By Application

Integrated Circuits

Optics

Compound Semiconductors

MEMS & NEMS

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



