October 4, 2023

Tolentino seeks to fast-track EEZ plotting amid death of 3 fishermen in WPS

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) to fast-track the mapping of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) especially with the death of three Filipino fishermen in Bajo De Masinloc on October 2.

"Tatlo na ang patay na fishermen natin. We claim national security issues, tatlo na 'yong maglalamay mamaya. Can't we fast track this by utilizing the resources of other well-financed countries who are members of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO)?" Tolentino asked.

This comes after the revelation that NAMRIA will finish the EEZ mapping by 2028.

"It depends on the resources that we have. If we have adequate resources, we can finish it," said NAMRIA chief, Usec. Peter N. Tiangco.

The Senator expressed his support to NAMRIA's proposed budget and suggested to get the help of international organizations for spatial data, information, and maps.

Meanwhile, NAMRIA shared its commitment to send program list with corresponding budget to the Senate panel.

