Poe on PhilHealth's assurance no members' data affected by cyber attack

Any cyber attack is unacceptable, especially against government data systems.

As keepers of vital information of the people, the government must institute the most secure firewall against cybercrime.

We will await the final report of PhilHealth to guarantee that members' records are not compromised.

We call on the DICT and relevant agencies to conduct regular checks on the integrity of the security systems of government departments to ensure they are protected against hackers.