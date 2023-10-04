Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,377 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2023 on October 12, 2023.

  • Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    October 12, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST

Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q3 Results release
    November 2, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT
  • Q3 Results live presentation and webinar
    November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    November 2, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT

    US/Canada (toll-free)
    1 800 319 4610

    UK (toll-free)
    0808 101 2791

    International (toll)
    +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0392.

The Q3 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Cleve Rueckert
Senior Director, Investor Relations
+1 775 397 5443
Email: Cleveland.Rueckert@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more