The Marquie Group Set to Secure Majority Stake in Simply Whim

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), known interchangeably as “ The Marquie Group ”, “TMGI”, or the “Company”, is actively negotiating the acquisition of a dominant stake in Simply Whim, Inc. This follows The Marquie Group's strategic investment last year when it acquired 25% of the health and beauty brand, aiming to bolster shareholder returns through product expansion and innovation.

Marquie Group's CEO, Marc Angell, expressed, “Incorporating revenues from Whim's offerings will significantly advance our march towards profitability. The holiday season's onset makes this the ideal time.” He further noted that the company's recent 10-K report has been revamped to provide clearer insights into their vision, growth trajectory, and product portfolio.

Whim® stands out as an up-and-coming beauty brand committed to superior, safe, and potent beauty solutions. Born from the insightful vision of founder Jacquie Angell, a brave three-time cancer warrior, the brand emphasizes the pressing need for higher industry standards in the U.S. beauty realm. In Jacquie's words, "Our discovery of harmful ingredients permitted in the U.S., despite being prohibited elsewhere, highlighted the dire need for change. Some of these compounds are noxious and pose serious health risks."

Whim's core ethos revolves around a harmonious interplay of Nature, Nutrition, and Science. The brand's skincare offerings are designed considering the diverse skin requirements rather than age, captured aptly by Jacquie's trademarked phrase, "Age is Not a Skin Type".

At the crux of Whim lies unyielding product integrity. Their beauty range strictly avoids harmful components, including parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and artificial colorants. Reflecting their ethos for a compassionate world, all products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and the nutrition line is notable for being non-GMO, devoid of sugars, fats, carbs, and artificial flavors.

Whim's offerings are an embodiment of select ingredients enriched with antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, peptides, and botanical extracts from terrestrial and aquatic sources. The brand's commitment is further echoed in their adherence to FDA-regulated Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the provision of a 30-day money-back assurance.

Whim is pioneering the transformation in beauty standards by presenting ethical options for the discerning consumer. The entire line can be explored at simplywhim.com .

The Marquie Group, Inc. stands as a burgeoning direct-to-consumer entity, emphasizing the creation and delivery of premier health and beauty solutions to enhance lives. Our products are presented to the audience of our wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life® , which holds the distinction of being the country’s longest-standing syndicated music radio service.

