VCI Global Announces First Half 2023 Financial Results

Delivered record high revenue of RM44.5 million ($9.5 million),

Representing 108% YoY growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) ("VCI Global" or "the Company"), a multi-disciplinary consulting group focusing on business and technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (the “Interim Results”) (the “Announcement”).

Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global, commented: “We are very pleased with our results and progress now that we are a publicly traded company. As we will illuminate on this call, VCI Global demonstrated strong growth in our business strategy consultancy and technology solutions segments and we are optimistic regarding the remainder of 2023 and beyond”.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue was RM44.5 million ($9.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 108.0% YoY from RM21.4 million ($4.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher demand across all of our business segments.

Revenue generated from business strategy consultancy fee increased by 83.0% to RM20.8 million ($4.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM11.4 million ($2.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily a result of the IPO services provided to the 4 clients from Malaysia and Singapore who are currently undergoing the process of going public on Nasdaq, which enhanced our reputation in this attractive market.

Revenue generated from technology development, solutions and consultancy increased by 104.3% to RM19.7 million ($4.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM9.7 million ($2.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily a result from the development on financing management system and e-commerce platform which we provided to the Fintech industry.

Revenue generated from other services increased ten-fold to RM3.9 million ($0.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM357 thousand ($81 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company added a new service – financing service which contributed revenue of RM1.1 million ($240 thousand).





Six months ended

June 30,

2023 Six months ended

June 30,

2022 Change RM USD RM % Business strategy consultancy fee 20,789,179 4,453,647 11,359,388 83.0 Technology Development, Solutions and Consultancy 19,733,018 4,227,387 9,657,906 104.3 Interest income 1,118,641 239,645 - 100.0 Others 2,822,357 604,631 357,338 689.83 Total revenue 44,463,195 9,525,310 21,374,632 108.0

Other Income was RM1.1 million ($226 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM110 thousand ($25 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

EBITDA of $4.49 million, or 47.2% of revenues, compared to $3.19 million, or 66% of revenues, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in our operating income.

Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 is $4.3 million, representing 37.6% increased from $3.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Cost of Services was RM6.0 million ($1.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 172.9% YoY from RM2.2 million ($503 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Consultant fee costs increased by 829.3% to RM5.7 million ($1.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM611 thousand ($139 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in consultant fee cost was in line with the increase in business consultancy revenue as the Company engages with more professionals to serve its clients. The gross profit margin of consultant income in term of consultant fee was 72.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 94.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

IT expenses were RM181 thousand ($39 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM1.5 million ($340 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The gross profit margin for Technology Development, Solutions and Consultancy revenue and IT expenses costs were 99.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 84.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Training costs were RM192 thousand ($41 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to NIL for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Other cost of services was NIL for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM110 thousand ($25 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Change RM USD RM % Consultant fee 5,676,167 1,216,000 610,797 829.30 IT expenses 180,669 38,705 1,495,966 (87.92 ) Training costs 192,398 41,217 - N.A. Others - - 110,166 N.A. Total 6,049,234 1,295,922 2,216,929 172.87

Depreciation was RM274 thousand ($59 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM11.2 thousand ($2.5 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to additional assets acquired, such as new computer and accessories purchased for the Company’s employees who joined during the first half of the year 2023.

Directors’ fees increased to RM5.4 million ($1.2 million) for the six months ended June 2023, compared to RM141 thousand ($32 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as the Company started to pay fixed director fees to its Board of Directors in VCI Global Limited after successfully listing on Nasdaq in April 2023.

Operating Income increased by RM6.6 million ($1.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM14 million ($3 million) for the six months ended June 20,2022 mainly due to other operating expense which comprise of increase of marketing expenses by RM759 thousand ($163 thousand) to reach out to more customers and create brand awareness, increase of office expenses by RM575 thousand ($123 thousand) as bigger offices require higher maintenance and cleaning, and increase of legal and professional fees included audit fees and legal compliance fees by RM1.4 million ($290 thousand) after initial public offering.

As a result of the above, profit for the period was RM20 million ($4.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM13.8 million ($3.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Basic and Diluted earnings per share was RM0.55 ($0.12) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM0.40 ($0.09) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

CASH POSITION AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Net cash used in operating activities was RM17.2 million ($3.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM642 thousand ($146 thousand) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net cash used in operating activities is primarily due to an increase in the use of cash of RM40 million related to trade and other receivables. These increases in cash used in operating activities were offset in part by an increase of RM780 thousand in the gain of disposal of investment.

Net cash generated by investing activities was RM13 million ($2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM178 thousand ($40 thousand) used in investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Cash generated by investing activities was mainly due to the proceeds from disposal of investment in Treasure Global Inc.

Net cash generated from financing activities was RM15.6 million ($3.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RM589 thousand ($134 thousand) used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily related to RM17.5 million ($3.7 million) in proceeds from issuance of share capital.

Cash and cash equivalents was RM15 million ($3.3 million) as of June 30, 2023, compared to RM4 million as of June 30, 2022.

H1 2023 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

VCI Global will discuss its first half results for the period ended June 30, 2023 in its conference call on October 4, 2023, at 8:30 am ET and 8:30 pm Malaysia Time. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.v-capital.co/press_release/.

What: Date of VCI Global 1H 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Malaysia Time

Webcast: Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI32821ec0a11c4c70ad83caf1a61b071d

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

VCI Global has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of VCIG’s results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the VCI Global Investor Relations website at (insert link)

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Financial Tables

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

As of

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) As of

December 31,

2022

(Audited) RM USD RM ASSETS Non-current assets Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 7,002,234 1,500,082 12,819,747 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss 76,044 16,291 72,295 Property and equipment 2,081,771 445,976 1,551,579 Right-of-use of assets 555,445 118,992 714,143 Deferred initial public offering expense - - 6,564,162 Deferred tax assets 339,650 72,763 339,650 Total non-current assets 10,055,144 2,154,104 22,061,576 Current assets Trade and other receivables 55,983,342 11,993,261 15,759,533 Amount due from related parties - - 7,000 Cash and bank balances 15,328,861 3,283,888 3,995,995 Total current assets 71,312,203 15,277,149 19,762,528 Total assets 81,367,347 17,431,253 41,824,104 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,395,343 1,370,068 10,408,318 Bank and other borrowings 682,410 146,192 783,542 Lease liabilities 162,837 34,884 322,208 Income tax payable 1,833,795 392,852 1,716,794 Total current liabilities 9,074,385 1,943,996 13,230,862 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 309,331 66,268 309,331 Lease liabilities 422,751 90,566 422,751 Amount due to related parties 2,017,705 432,251 3,586,646 Total non-current liabilities 2,749,787 589,085 4,318,728 Total liabilities 11,824,172 2,533,081 17,549,590 Capital and reserves Share capital 37,069,050 7,941,269 13,127,427 Capital reserve 6,532,560 1,399,465 6,532,560 Currency translation reserve 1,272,834 272,678 - Retained earnings 27,459,238 5,882,566 6,255,851 Attributable to equity owners of the Company 72,333,682 15,495,978 25,915,838 Non-controlling interests (2,790,507 ) (597,806 ) (1,641,324 ) Total equity 69,543,175 14,898,172 24,274,514 Total equity and liabilities 81,367,347 17,431,253 41,824,104

Interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2022 RM USD RM Revenue 44,463,195 9,525,310 15,931,394 Revenue – related party - - 5,443,238 Total revenue 44,463,195 9,525,310 21,374,632 Other income 1,054,906 225,992 109,802 Fair value adjustment on financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss - - 1,679,842 Cost of services (6,049,234 ) (1,295,922 ) (2,216,929 ) Depreciation (274,425 ) (58,790 ) (11,203 ) Directors’ fees (5,435,664 ) (1,164,477 ) (141,000 ) Employee benefits expenses (7,770,225 ) (1,664,608 ) (4,807,371 ) Impairment allowance on trade receivables - - (183,546 ) Rental expenses (149,951 ) (32,124 ) (156,673 ) Legal and professional fees (1,473,823 ) (315,736 ) (117,377 ) Finance cost (15,875 ) (3,401 ) (8,685 ) Other operating expenses (3,668,557 ) (785,912 ) (1,474,666 ) Profit before income tax 20,680,347 4,430,332 14,046,826 Income tax expense (626,143 ) (134,138 ) (283,648 ) Profit for the period 20,054,204 4,296,194 13,763,178 Other comprehensive income (loss): Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 1,272,834 272,678 - Fair value adjustment on financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (4,199,770 ) Total comprehensive income for the period 21,327,038 4,568,872 9,563,408 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 21,203,387 4,542,382 13,568,156 Non-controlling interests (1,149,183 ) (246,188 ) 195,022 Total 20,054,204 4,296,194 13,763,178 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 22,476,221 4,815,060 9,368,386 Non-controlling interests (1,149,183 ) (246,188 ) 195,022 21,327,038 4,568,872 9,563,408

Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)