High-Grade Core Shaping up at White Hill
TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on infill drilling at the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia, being developed with the Company’s joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). Infill drilling continues to expand upon the new zone (core) of high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at the White Hill deposit, demonstrating progressive growth in high-grade material at the base of the previously optimised open pits.
Highlights
- Extensive ~48,000m of infill diamond drilling has been completed at Kharmagtai to support the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).
- Latest results expand upon the recently identified high-grade zone (core) at White Hill1, located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs2.
- Best drilling results below, and within the pit, include:
- KHDDH661 – 325m @ 0.38% eCu (0.33% Cu & 0.11g/t Au) from 570m
Including 146.2m @ 0.50% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.13g/t Au) from 700.8m
Including 23.7m @ 0.84% eCu (0.74% Cu & 0.20g/t Au) from 792.3m
Including 12m @ 1.00% eCu (0.87% Cu & 0.26g/t Au) from 794m
- KHDDH665 – 733m @ 0.39% eCu (0.31% Cu & 0.15g/t Au) from 80m
Including 210.7m @ 0.55% eCu (0.43% Cu & 0.23g/t Au) from 411.3m
Including 56m @ 0.85% eCu (0.66% Cu & 0.37g/t Au) from 490m
Including 23m @ 1.16% eCu (0.92% Cu & 0.46g/t Au) from 521m
- Newly identified high-grade (>1% eCu) core at White Hill demonstrates potential to:
- Enhance 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate3 (MRE) in preparation for updated PFS MRE in 4Q CY2023.
- Expand and deepen 2022 Scoping Study4 pit shells to capture additional higher grade for longer period.
- Additional follow-up drilling is being planned around the newly identified high-grade (core) zone at White Hill and higher-grade extensions identified at Stockwork Hill5.
- Growth-focused discovery exploration drilling at Kharmagtai is continuing with 4 diamond rigs investigating shallow targets and one drill rig targeting deep mineralisation.
- Kharmagtai JV is funding US$35M6 for both PFS completion and discovery exploration, aiming towards decision to mine in Q4 CY2024.
Xanadu’s Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Colin Moorhead, said “We continue to advance our understanding of the Kharmagtai copper and gold deposit through our extensive infill drilling program. The final assay results from the initial infill drill program are currently being received, and we have started the resource modelling. We look forward to delivering the results of this work in a Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade in Q4 CY2024.
It is particularly exciting to see the continued high-grade results from White Hill deposit where we have effectively intercepted the top of a previously undefined high-grade core. Discovery of a high-grade core at White Hill is important and highlights strong potential for additional vertical extensions of high-grade mineralised zones, similar to both, the Stockwork Hill and Copper Hill deposits. This has potential to add additional high-grade mining inventory, which could translate to real value in the Kharmagtai open pit. Drilling will continue to define this high-grade core at White Hill.
Significantly, Kharmagtai still has significant new discovery potential, and we continue to explore with four diamond drill rigs testing shallow higher-grade targets and another drill rig testing potential high-grade resource extensions at depth as part of our on-going exploration discovery strategy.
Infill Drilling Expands High-Grade Core at White Hill
Assay results have been returned for 21 additional drill holes at White Hill, with grades on the most part materially better than or in line with the 2021 White Hill MRE7 (Figures 1 to 4; Appendix 1).
Figure 1: Cross section 592050mE through the White Hill deposit.
Figure 2: Cross section 592145mE through the White Hill deposit.
Figure 3: Cross section 592250mE through the White Hill deposit.
Drill hole KHDDH661, located on the southern margin of the White Hill deposit, intersected a significantly higher-grade zone of copper and gold mineralisation, on the margin of the current optimised pit design (Figures 1 and 2).
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH661
|White Hill
|143
|558.2
|415.2
|0.10
|0.22
|0.27
|0.52
|including
|478
|495.2
|17.2
|0.30
|0.57
|0.73
|1.43
|including
|482
|490
|8
|0.41
|0.70
|0.91
|1.78
|including
|554
|558.2
|4.2
|0.18
|0.63
|0.72
|1.41
|including
|576
|608
|32
|0.22
|0.55
|0.66
|1.29
|including
|757
|763
|6
|0.28
|0.65
|0.79
|1.55
|including
|792.3
|816
|23.7
|0.20
|0.74
|0.84
|1.65
|including
|794
|806
|12
|0.26
|0.87
|1.00
|1.96
|including
|830
|840
|10
|0.12
|0.85
|0.92
|1.79
|including
|834
|838
|4
|0.16
|1.20
|1.28
|2.50
Drill hole KHDDH665 targeted definition and expansion of White Hill mineralisation. Intersecting a new high-grade zone, it returned the following interval, including broad zones where the 2021 MRE had predicted significantly lower grades (Figure 2):
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH665
|White Hill
|80
|813
|733
|0.15
|0.31
|0.39
|0.77
|including
|353
|361
|8
|0.30
|0.55
|0.70
|1.37
|including
|411.3
|622
|210.7
|0.23
|0.43
|0.55
|1.07
|including
|462.8
|474
|11.2
|0.27
|0.48
|0.62
|1.21
|including
|490
|546
|56
|0.37
|0.66
|0.85
|1.67
|including
|521
|544
|23
|0.46
|0.92
|1.16
|2.26
|including
|564
|572
|8
|0.28
|0.71
|0.85
|1.67
|including
|582
|604
|22
|0.23
|0.55
|0.67
|1.32
|including
|682
|696
|14
|0.16
|0.53
|0.61
|1.20
|including
|741
|746.76
|5.76
|0.13
|0.99
|1.05
|2.06
|including
|741
|745
|4
|0.14
|1.09
|1.16
|2.28
Drill holes KHDDH669 and KHDDH670 targeted areas of low drill density within the eastern portion of the scoping study open pit. Both holes returned significantly higher results than the previous MRE had predicted (Figure 3):
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH669
|White Hill
|2.8
|600.5
|597.7
|0.22
|0.32
|0.43
|0.84
|and
|48
|538
|490
|0.25
|0.34
|0.47
|0.92
|including
|198
|209
|11
|0.35
|0.43
|0.61
|1.18
|including
|308
|347.6
|39.6
|0.49
|0.45
|0.70
|1.37
|including
|312
|316
|4
|1.03
|0.66
|1.19
|2.32
|including
|506
|514
|8
|0.29
|0.53
|0.68
|1.32
|and
|548
|598
|50
|0.08
|0.23
|0.27
|0.54
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH670
|White Hill
|0.3
|763
|762.7
|0.21
|0.32
|0.42
|0.83
|including
|71
|96.6
|25.6
|0.38
|0.44
|0.63
|1.23
|including
|511.3
|523
|11.7
|0.33
|0.53
|0.70
|1.38
|including
|564
|622
|58
|0.33
|0.55
|0.72
|1.41
|including
|608
|614
|6
|0.41
|0.70
|0.91
|1.78
|including
|672
|682
|10
|0.18
|0.76
|0.85
|1.66
|including
|672
|680
|8
|0.19
|0.76
|0.86
|1.68
|including
|713
|745
|32
|0.62
|0.45
|0.76
|1.49
|including
|731
|741
|10
|0.12
|0.70
|0.76
|1.49
About the Infill Drilling Program
Four diamond drill rigs are currently focussed on Kharmagtai infill drilling, with the objective to target areas with potential for future Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion. Totalling ~48,000 metres, the infill drilling program is planned to specifically increase the Resource confidence category from Inferred to Indicated. As such, the planned drill holes aim to remove any mineralisation knowledge gaps around the edges of existing deposits.
Figure 4: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits, and infill drill holes.
Kharmagtai currently has an Inferred and Indicated Resource of 1.1Bt at 0.3% Cu and 0.2g/t gold, containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au8. As part of the Kharmagtai PFS, the Resource will be upgraded to at least Indicated classification, enabling a maiden, JORC compliant Ore Reserve to be reported. To achieve this, the infill drilling program is designed to upgrade and extend strike length of the shallow open pit Resource areas and selected deeper high-grade zones (Figure 4), including investigation of near-mine, higher-grade extensions.
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.
For further information on Xanadu, please visit: www.xanadumines.com or contact:
|Colin Moorhead
Executive Chairman & Managing Director
E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com
P: +61 2 8280 7497
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.
Appendix 1: Drilling Results
Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.
Table 1: Drill hole collar
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (°)
|Inc (°)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH642
|White Hill
|591877
|4877030
|1307
|0
|-60
|625.0
|KHDDH644
|White Hill
|591876
|4877532
|1301
|0
|-60
|200.0
|KHDDH645
|White Hill
|591876
|4876849
|1310
|0
|-60
|715.6
|KHDDH651
|White Hill
|592006
|4877113
|1304
|180
|-60
|415.0
|KHDDH656
|White Hill
|591876
|4876747
|1311
|0
|-60
|420.6
|KHDDH657
|White Hill
|592000
|4877501
|1301
|0
|-60
|250.4
|KHDDH658
|White Hill
|592126
|4877404
|1303
|0
|-60
|550.0
|KHDDH659
|White Hill
|592001
|4876900
|1305
|0
|-60
|721.6
|KHDDH661
|White Hill
|592001
|4876800
|1310
|0
|-60
|897.1
|KHDDH662
|White Hill
|592500
|4877122
|1300
|90
|-60
|250.0
|KHDDH663
|White Hill
|592126
|4877501
|1299
|0
|-60
|305.5
|KHDDH664
|White Hill
|592039
|4876821
|1307
|170
|-70
|350.0
|KHDDH665
|White Hill
|592126
|4876908
|1303
|0
|-60
|700.0
|KHDDH666
|White Hill
|592126
|4876785
|1307
|0
|-60
|473.6
|KHDDH667
|White Hill
|592250
|4876867
|1304
|0
|-65
|450.0
|KHDDH668
|White Hill
|591561
|4877271
|1309
|270
|-60
|225.0
|KHDDH669
|White Hill
|592250
|4877166
|1301
|0
|-65
|525.0
|KHDDH670
|White Hill
|592250
|4877036
|1301
|0
|-65
|625.0
|KHDDH671
|White Hill
|592250
|4876775
|1304
|0
|-65
|250.0
|KHDDH673
|White Hill
|592250
|4877450
|1296
|0
|-65
|279.7
|KHDDH674
|White Hill
|592375
|4877155
|1299
|0
|-65
|501.6
|KHDDH676
|White Hill
|592375
|4877051
|1300
|0
|-65
|425.0
|KHDDH677
|White Hill
|592375
|4876951
|1299
|0
|-65
|375.2
|KHDDH679
|White Hill
|592375
|4876849
|1301
|0
|-65
|275.0
|KHDDH743
|White Hill
|591398
|4877077
|1312
|0
|-60
|150.0
|KHDDH744
|White Hill
|591398
|4877176
|1312
|0
|-60
|250.0
|KHDDH746
|White Hill
|591398
|4877283
|1309
|0
|-60
|185.0
|KHDDH747
|White Hill
|591396
|4877382
|1307
|0
|-60
|135.0
|KHDDH748
|White Hill
|591398
|4877478
|1304
|0
|-60
|85.0
|KHDDH749
|White Hill
|591626
|4876851
|1315
|0
|-60
|770.0
Table 2: Significant drill results
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH651
|White Hill
|2
|316
|314
|0.07
|0.17
|0.20
|0.39
|including
|54
|74
|20
|0.07
|0.24
|0.27
|0.54
|including
|102
|106
|4
|0.17
|0.24
|0.33
|0.64
|including
|118.15
|130
|11.85
|0.15
|0.29
|0.37
|0.72
|including
|156
|160.85
|4.85
|0.11
|0.24
|0.29
|0.57
|and
|326
|416
|90
|0.06
|0.17
|0.20
|0.39
|including
|374
|388
|14
|0.10
|0.31
|0.36
|0.71
|KHDDH656
|White Hill
|85.4
|91.25
|5.85
|0.30
|0.06
|0.21
|0.42
|and
|114.85
|122.18
|7.33
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|0.21
|and
|224
|420.6
|196.6
|0.07
|0.16
|0.20
|0.38
|including
|280
|296
|16
|0.11
|0.28
|0.34
|0.66
|including
|346
|362
|16
|0.08
|0.19
|0.24
|0.46
|KHDDH657
|White Hill
|1
|233
|232
|0.10
|0.14
|0.20
|0.39
|including
|1
|19
|18
|0.26
|0.23
|0.36
|0.70
|including
|87
|103
|16
|0.20
|0.18
|0.28
|0.55
|KHDDH658
|White Hill
|2
|29
|27
|0.17
|0.23
|0.32
|0.62
|including
|2
|21
|19
|0.20
|0.27
|0.38
|0.73
|and
|41
|300
|259
|0.17
|0.22
|0.31
|0.61
|including
|48.13
|88
|39.87
|0.26
|0.37
|0.50
|0.98
|including
|64.05
|78
|13.95
|0.48
|0.50
|0.74
|1.46
|including
|98
|203
|105
|0.26
|0.28
|0.41
|0.81
|including
|106.55
|115
|8.45
|0.70
|0.75
|1.10
|2.16
|including
|108
|114
|6
|0.89
|0.82
|1.27
|2.49
|including
|156
|170
|14
|0.32
|0.29
|0.46
|0.89
|and
|314
|322
|8
|0.08
|0.08
|0.12
|0.23
|and
|335
|345
|10
|0.19
|0.05
|0.14
|0.28
|and
|379
|481
|102
|0.05
|0.12
|0.14
|0.27
|KHDDH659
|White Hill
|40
|56
|16
|0.04
|0.09
|0.11
|0.21
|and
|77
|721.6
|644.6
|0.09
|0.21
|0.25
|0.49
|including
|105
|109
|4
|0.09
|0.28
|0.33
|0.64
|including
|277
|289.4
|12.4
|0.16
|0.22
|0.30
|0.60
|including
|343
|449
|106
|0.17
|0.29
|0.37
|0.73
|including
|398.1
|408
|9.9
|0.29
|0.31
|0.46
|0.90
|including
|459
|467
|8
|0.07
|0.13
|0.16
|0.32
|including
|507
|517
|10
|0.09
|0.25
|0.29
|0.57
|including
|526.4
|546.5
|20.1
|0.14
|0.35
|0.43
|0.84
|including
|556
|586
|30
|0.07
|0.35
|0.38
|0.75
|including
|644
|658
|14
|0.05
|0.25
|0.28
|0.54
|including
|678
|701
|23
|0.09
|0.30
|0.34
|0.67
|including
|713.4
|721.6
|8.2
|0.09
|0.30
|0.35
|0.68
|KHDDH661
|White Hill
|69.6
|82
|12.4
|0.08
|0.06
|0.09
|0.18
|and
|143
|558.2
|415.2
|0.10
|0.22
|0.27
|0.52
|including
|159
|166
|7
|0.08
|0.27
|0.31
|0.60
|including
|302
|308
|6
|0.12
|0.25
|0.31
|0.61
|including
|373
|451
|78
|0.15
|0.28
|0.36
|0.70
|including
|465
|524
|59
|0.22
|0.37
|0.49
|0.95
|including
|478
|495.2
|17.2
|0.30
|0.57
|0.73
|1.43
|including
|482
|490
|8
|0.41
|0.70
|0.91
|1.78
|including
|540
|558.2
|18.2
|0.12
|0.42
|0.49
|0.95
|including
|554
|558.2
|4.2
|0.18
|0.63
|0.72
|1.41
|and
|570
|895
|325
|0.11
|0.33
|0.38
|0.74
|including
|574.1
|616
|41.9
|0.19
|0.49
|0.59
|1.16
|including
|576
|608
|32
|0.22
|0.55
|0.66
|1.29
|including
|631.5
|640
|8.5
|0.12
|0.33
|0.39
|0.76
|including
|654
|658
|4
|0.10
|0.31
|0.36
|0.71
|including
|700.8
|847
|146.2
|0.13
|0.43
|0.50
|0.97
|including
|757
|763
|6
|0.28
|0.65
|0.79
|1.55
|including
|792.3
|816
|23.7
|0.20
|0.74
|0.84
|1.65
|including
|794
|806
|12
|0.26
|0.87
|1.00
|1.96
|including
|830
|840
|10
|0.12
|0.85
|0.92
|1.79
|including
|834
|838
|4
|0.16
|1.20
|1.28
|2.50
|KHDDH662
|White Hill
|196
|206
|10
|0.06
|0.06
|0.10
|0.19
|KHDDH663
|White Hill
|0
|171
|171
|0.13
|0.21
|0.27
|0.53
|including
|0
|30
|30
|0.35
|0.38
|0.56
|1.09
|including
|1
|9
|8
|0.68
|0.60
|0.95
|1.85
|including
|1
|5.8
|4.8
|0.91
|0.64
|1.10
|2.16
|including
|40
|60
|20
|0.12
|0.24
|0.30
|0.58
|including
|96
|102
|6
|0.10
|0.28
|0.34
|0.66
|and
|183
|187
|4
|0.05
|0.10
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|199
|241
|42
|0.05
|0.10
|0.13
|0.25
|and
|284
|292
|8
|0.08
|0.06
|0.10
|0.20
|KHDDH664
|White Hill
|167
|182.7
|15.7
|0.03
|0.07
|0.09
|0.17
|and
|243
|305
|62
|0.04
|0.11
|0.13
|0.26
|and
|315
|350
|35
|0.05
|0.13
|0.16
|0.31
|KHDDH665
|White Hill
|48
|52
|4
|0.04
|0.10
|0.12
|0.23
|and
|66
|70
|4
|0.05
|0.14
|0.16
|0.32
|and
|80
|813
|733
|0.15
|0.31
|0.39
|0.77
|including
|114
|120
|6
|0.11
|0.33
|0.38
|0.75
|including
|218
|228
|10
|0.12
|0.22
|0.28
|0.54
|including
|240.5
|400.5
|160
|0.22
|0.30
|0.41
|0.80
|including
|353
|361
|8
|0.30
|0.55
|0.70
|1.37
|including
|411.3
|622
|210.7
|0.23
|0.43
|0.55
|1.07
|including
|462.8
|474
|11.2
|0.27
|0.48
|0.62
|1.21
|including
|490
|546
|56
|0.37
|0.66
|0.85
|1.67
|including
|521
|544
|23
|0.46
|0.92
|1.16
|2.26
|including
|564
|572
|8
|0.28
|0.71
|0.85
|1.67
|including
|582
|604
|22
|0.23
|0.55
|0.67
|1.32
|including
|632
|646.2
|14.2
|0.09
|0.31
|0.35
|0.69
|including
|662.95
|797
|134.05
|0.09
|0.40
|0.44
|0.87
|including
|682
|696
|14
|0.16
|0.53
|0.61
|1.20
|including
|741
|746.76
|5.76
|0.13
|0.99
|1.05
|2.06
|including
|741
|745
|4
|0.14
|1.09
|1.16
|2.28
|KHDDH666
|White Hill
|87.35
|98.1
|10.75
|0.03
|0.08
|0.09
|0.18
|and
|166
|323.2
|157.2
|0.09
|0.19
|0.23
|0.45
|including
|233
|239
|6
|0.12
|0.33
|0.39
|0.76
|including
|252
|258
|6
|0.12
|0.31
|0.37
|0.72
|including
|268
|318.05
|50.05
|0.16
|0.27
|0.36
|0.70
|including
|283.15
|301
|17.85
|0.20
|0.34
|0.45
|0.87
|and
|332.25
|444.3
|112.05
|0.15
|0.30
|0.38
|0.74
|including
|336
|366.6
|30.6
|0.17
|0.36
|0.45
|0.87
|including
|378
|416.5
|38.5
|0.21
|0.37
|0.48
|0.94
|including
|430
|443
|13
|0.12
|0.32
|0.38
|0.74
|KHDDH667
|White Hill
|12
|218.7
|206.7
|0.09
|0.23
|0.27
|0.53
|including
|30
|34
|4
|0.21
|0.22
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|72
|94
|22
|0.20
|0.71
|0.81
|1.58
|including
|82
|94
|12
|0.32
|1.12
|1.29
|2.52
|including
|82
|92
|10
|0.35
|1.23
|1.41
|2.75
|including
|104
|121
|17
|0.09
|0.22
|0.27
|0.52
|KHDDH668
|White Hill
|1
|494.1
|493.1
|0.08
|0.17
|0.21
|0.42
|including
|132
|144
|12
|0.16
|0.23
|0.31
|0.61
|including
|212
|219
|7
|0.12
|0.21
|0.27
|0.54
|including
|231
|241
|10
|0.11
|0.24
|0.30
|0.58
|including
|298
|328
|30
|0.13
|0.30
|0.36
|0.70
|including
|356
|360
|4
|0.13
|0.26
|0.32
|0.63
|including
|389
|460
|71
|0.11
|0.26
|0.32
|0.63
|KHDDH669
|White Hill
|2.8
|600.5
|597.7
|0.22
|0.32
|0.43
|0.84
|and
|19
|38
|19
|0.20
|0.17
|0.27
|0.53
|and
|48
|538
|490
|0.25
|0.34
|0.47
|0.92
|including
|95.6
|138
|42.4
|0.33
|0.41
|0.58
|1.14
|including
|148
|160
|12
|0.34
|0.40
|0.58
|1.13
|including
|198
|209
|11
|0.35
|0.43
|0.61
|1.18
|including
|308
|347.6
|39.6
|0.49
|0.45
|0.70
|1.37
|including
|312
|316
|4
|1.03
|0.66
|1.19
|2.32
|including
|376.1
|437
|60.9
|0.30
|0.41
|0.56
|1.10
|including
|506
|514
|8
|0.29
|0.53
|0.68
|1.32
|and
|548
|598
|50
|0.08
|0.23
|0.27
|0.54
|KHDDH670
|White Hill
|0.3
|763
|762.7
|0.21
|0.32
|0.42
|0.83
|including
|16
|20
|4
|0.13
|0.27
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|67
|202
|135
|0.24
|0.34
|0.46
|0.90
|including
|71
|96.6
|25.6
|0.38
|0.44
|0.63
|1.23
|including
|217
|336.7
|119.7
|0.26
|0.31
|0.45
|0.87
|including
|265
|287
|22
|0.41
|0.34
|0.56
|1.09
|including
|346
|634
|288
|0.23
|0.38
|0.49
|0.97
|including
|354
|369.3
|15.3
|0.28
|0.39
|0.53
|1.03
|including
|434
|455
|21
|0.25
|0.41
|0.54
|1.06
|including
|511.3
|523
|11.7
|0.33
|0.53
|0.70
|1.38
|including
|564
|622
|58
|0.33
|0.55
|0.72
|1.41
|including
|608
|614
|6
|0.41
|0.70
|0.91
|1.78
|including
|656
|684
|28
|0.11
|0.45
|0.51
|0.99
|including
|672
|682
|10
|0.18
|0.76
|0.85
|1.66
|including
|672
|680
|8
|0.19
|0.76
|0.86
|1.68
|including
|713
|745
|32
|0.62
|0.45
|0.76
|1.49
|including
|731
|741
|10
|0.12
|0.70
|0.76
|1.49
|KHDDH671
|White Hill
|66
|248
|182
|0.05
|0.13
|0.15
|0.30
|KHDDH673
|White Hill
|1
|42.5
|41.5
|0.11
|0.18
|0.23
|0.46
|including
|1
|13.2
|12.2
|0.20
|0.35
|0.45
|0.88
|and
|61.9
|197
|135.1
|0.04
|0.12
|0.14
|0.27
|and
|207
|268
|61
|0.05
|0.10
|0.12
|0.23
|KHDDH674
|White Hill
|1.6
|95.4
|93.8
|0.13
|0.25
|0.31
|0.61
|including
|3
|47
|44
|0.15
|0.26
|0.33
|0.65
|including
|72
|95.4
|23.4
|0.13
|0.28
|0.34
|0.67
|and
|104.68
|117.92
|13.24
|0.19
|0.35
|0.44
|0.87
|and
|174
|194.4
|20.4
|0.09
|0.16
|0.21
|0.40
|including
|176.4
|194.4
|18
|0.09
|0.17
|0.22
|0.42
|and
|209.6
|454
|244.4
|0.08
|0.16
|0.20
|0.40
|including
|209.6
|225
|15.4
|0.16
|0.25
|0.33
|0.64
|including
|365
|375
|10
|0.09
|0.19
|0.23
|0.45
|including
|415
|431
|16
|0.14
|0.20
|0.27
|0.52
|and
|465.4
|476
|10.6
|0.06
|0.11
|0.14
|0.28
|and
|486
|501.6
|15.6
|0.30
|0.22
|0.37
|0.72
|KHDDH676
|White Hill
|0
|56.15
|56.15
|0.17
|0.28
|0.36
|0.71
|KHDDH677
|White Hill
|3.2
|119
|115.8
|0.17
|0.30
|0.39
|0.76
|including
|9.3
|15.7
|6.4
|0.09
|0.39
|0.43
|0.84
|including
|28
|44
|16
|0.18
|0.33
|0.42
|0.83
|including
|40
|44
|4
|0.29
|0.59
|0.74
|1.44
|including
|62
|117
|55
|0.24
|0.37
|0.49
|0.96
|including
|84
|105
|21
|0.29
|0.46
|0.61
|1.19
|KHDDH679
|White Hill
|5
|167
|162
|0.05
|0.15
|0.18
|0.34
|including
|54.2
|62.6
|8.4
|0.14
|0.31
|0.38
|0.75
|KHDDH739
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH741
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH742
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH743
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH744
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH746
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH747
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH748
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH749
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH750
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH751
|White Hill
|Assays pending
|KHDDH756
|White Hill
|Assays pending
Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Reporting Requirements
The 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012) sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
The information in this Announcement relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Xanadu website at:
https://www.xanadumines.com/site/investor-centre/asx-announcements
The Company is not aware of any new, material information or data that is not included in those market announcements.
Copper Equivalent Calculations
The copper equivalent (CuEq) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied.
Copper equivalent (CuEq) grade values were calculated using the formula: CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.60049 * 0.86667.
Where Cu - copper grade (%); Au - gold grade (g/t); 0.60049 - conversion factor (gold to copper); 0.86667 - relative recovery of gold to copper (86.67%).
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price 3.4 $/lb; Gold price 1400 $/oz; Copper recovery 90%; Gold recovery 78%; Relative recovery of gold to copper = 78% / 90% = 86.67%.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines’ Website at www.xanadumines.com.
Appendix 3: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)
Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 8 December 2021.
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|Logging
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|Location of data points
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|Sample security
|
|Audits or reviews
|
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 2 - REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
|Criteria
|Commentary
|
Mineral
tenement
and land
tenure
status
|
|
Exploration
done by
other
parties
|
|
Geology
|
|
Drill hole
Information
|
|
Data
Aggregation methods
|
Copper equivalent (CuEq) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235,
Gold Equivalent (eAu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
eAu = Au + Cu / 0.62097 * 0.8235.
Where:
Cu - copper grade (%)
Au - gold grade (g/t)
0.62097 - conversion factor (gold to copper)
0.8235 - relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%)
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD):
|
Relationship between mineralisation
on widths
and intercept
lengths
|
|Diagrams
|
|
Balanced
reporting
|
|
Other
substantive
exploration
data
|
|
Further
Work
|
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 3 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES
Mineral Resources are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement. Please refer to the Company’s ASX Announcement dated 8 December 2021 for Xanadu’s most recent reported Mineral Resource Estimate and applicable Table 1, Section 3.
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES
Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement.
1 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling
2 ASX/TSX Announcement 6 April 2022 – Scoping Study – Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project
3 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 December 2021 – Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1 billion Tonnes
4 ASX/TSX Announcement 6 April 2022 – Scoping Study – Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project
5 ASX/TSX Announcement 9 August 2023 – Further Higher-Grade Infill Drilling Results at Stockwork Hill
6 ASX/TSX Announcement 13 March 2023 – Zijin & Xanadu Transaction Completed & Kharmagtai PFS underway
7 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 December 2021 – Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1 billion Tonnes
8 ASX/TSX Announcement 08 December 2021 - Kharmagtai resource grows to 1.1 billion tonnes, containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au
