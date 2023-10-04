Renexxion to Present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renexxion LLC (“Renexxion” or the “Company”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with gastrointestinal (“GI”) disorders, announced today that the company will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023.

Event: Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase Format: Presentation by Peter Milner, CEO, and 1-on-1 meetings Date: Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 Time: 9:30 – 9:55 AM ET in Track 1 Location: New York, NY

About Renexxion LLC:

Renexxion LLC, with a wholly owned Irish subsidiary; Renexxion Ireland Ltd, is a privately held, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering new drugs to patients with GI disorders. Naronapride is an oral late-stage potential best-in-class “pipeline in a product” candidate to treat gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases in the upper and lower GI tract. Naronapride is currently being studied in a Phase 2b gastroparesis trial by Renexxion’s EU partner and is entering a Phase 2b trial in PPI non-responsive symptomatic GERD (PPI-nrsGERD) in the U.S. Naronapride’s unique mechanism of action combines both serotonin 5HT4 receptor agonistic and dopamine D2 receptor antagonistic properties, both clinically validated targets. The molecule was designed to be minimally absorbable and locally active in the gut lumen to potentially enhance efficacy and safety. Renexxion is also advancing an additional research program in inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”).

