Berry Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results and Hold Conference Call November 1

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, before the open of U.S. financial markets and host a conference call later that morning to discuss these results.

Earnings Call Information

Call Date:   Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Call Time:   11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time


Join the live listen-only audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e7iafteg or at https://bry.com/category/events.

If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please preregister at any time using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4e95eac7749d425ea5e733a40961037f.

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial-in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.

A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e7iafteg or https://bry.com/category/events.

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived, conventional oil reserves located primarily in the San Joaquin basin of California. We also have well servicing and abandonment capabilities in California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.bry.com.


