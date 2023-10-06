Microfluidics Market to surpass US$ 9.6 billion by 2028 driven by the increasing demand from the healthcare sector
The global microfluidics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.72% to reach US$9.617 billion in 2028 from US$4.160 billion in 2021.
Global microfluidics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.72% to reach US$9.617 billion in 2028 from a valuation of US$ 4.160 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global microfluidics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.72% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$9.617 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the microfluidics market growth include the rising demand for microfluidic devices in the healthcare sector, growing adoption of microfluidic devices in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for microfluidic devices in the food and beverage industry, technological advancements in microfluidic devices.
Microfluidics is the science and technology of systems that process or manipulate small amounts of fluids (10−9 to 10−18 liters) using channels measuring from tens to hundreds of micrometers. It is a multidisciplinary field that involves physics, chemistry, engineering, and materials science. The microfluidics market is the global market for microfluidic devices and components. Microfluidic devices are small devices that manipulate fluids at the micrometer scale. They are typically made of glass, silicon, or polymers, and they can be fabricated using a variety of techniques, such as photolithography, micromachining, and 3D printing.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in April 2023, Dolomite Microfluidics, a branch of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., announced in a press release that a research group at the University of Manitoba has been using the company's microfluidics technologies to create a nanoparticle drug delivery system for treating various diseases during pregnancy.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-microfluidics-market
Based on components, the global microfluidics market is divided into chips, pumps, sensors, and others. The chips segment is probably going to be the most noticeable fragment in the market during the estimated time frame. Microfluidic chips are the core components of microfluidic devices, and they are responsible for manipulating fluids at the micrometer scale. Microfluidic chips are used in a wide range of applications, including point-of-care diagnostics, drug discovery, and tissue engineering.
Based on sector, the global microfluidics market is divided into industrial and healthcare. The healthcare segment is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, the growing adoption of microfluidics in drug discovery, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the technological advancements in microfluidics are all factors that are contributing to the growth of this sector.
Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share of the global microfluidics market owing to a well-established healthcare system with a high demand for innovative medical technologies. This is leading to a growing demand for microfluidic devices for point-of-care diagnostics, drug discovery, and other healthcare applications. North America is a major market for novel therapeutics, such as biologics and gene therapies. Microfluidic devices are well-suited for the development and manufacturing of these therapies.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the microfluidics market that have been covered include Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, and Standard BioTools among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the microfluidics market as below:
• BY COMPONENT
o Chips
o Pumps
o Sensors
o Others
• BY SECTOR
o Industrial
o Healthcare
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Illumina, Inc.
• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Abbott
• Standard BioTools
• *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
• Human Microbiome market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/human-microbe-market
• Organs On Chip Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organs-on-chip-market
• Genomics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/genomics-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn