Instrument Transformer Market projected to surpass US$ 6.74 billion by 2028 at a significant CAGR of 6.50%

The instrument transformer market is evaluated at US$4.342 billion for the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% to reach the market size of US$6.748 billion by the year 2028.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence