HDBank to issue 20 million shares to employees

VIETNAM, October 4 -

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - sticker: HDB) has announced the Board of Directors’ resolution on issuing shares under the employee stock ownership plan that was approved at its annual general meeting.

Through a resolution it passed, the board of directors approved the issuance of an additional 20 million shares under ESOP.

The ESOP shares will be offered to employees approved by the board.

The right to buy the shares is not transferable and the shares will be subject to transfer restrictions for one year from the date of issue.

HDBank always considers employee welfare a priority in its sustainable development plan.

It offers them a professional and fair environment with attractive benefits and unlimited advancement opportunities. It has been named among the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" for six consecutive years.

As of June 30, HDBank and its affiliates had more than 17,000 employees working in 347 branches, transaction offices and tens of thousands of points of sales across the country, serving more than 15 million customers. — VNS