Smart Solar Power Market Expected to Reach $47.7 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 13.6%

Smart Solar Power Market Is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues By 2031

Increase in adoption of green energy and emergence of smart cities and increase in environmental awareness and technological innovation are the key factors boosting the Smart solar power market growth” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Solar Power Market by Device (Smart Solar Meters, IntelliGrid, RFID), by Solution (Asset Management, Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering, Outage Management), by Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The smart solar power market size was valued at $13.4 billion in 2021, and the smart solar power industry is estimated to reach $47.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Solar energy is one of the most efficient ways of generating power because solar energy is renewable energy and offers a big contribution in reducing carbon emissions thereby ensuring a sustainable energy future. Solar energy can be utilized for heating, cooling, lighting, transportation, and various other applications; this varied utilization of solar energy also tends to raise the demand for smart solar systems.

Owing to the technical advancements and abundance of solar energy, industries, and commercial facilities utilize smart solar systems to reduce their electricity costs. The growing grid automation and increased investments in countries like Japan, India, and South Korea have hugely impacted the market growth. In addition to that, the strict regulation imposed by governments of the countries has created awareness concerning smart solar systems and their benefits.

Smart solar is increasing globally due to increasing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) integration across different verticals, especially in developing regions. North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and early adoption of smart solar solutions and services in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2031. The primary driving forces for this growth are huge technological spending and penetration of meter and component manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Solar systems require solar panels and other pieces of equipment for efficient operation. However, smart solar systems require additional responsive pieces of equipment coupled with complex technology. This complex structure of the smart solar systems acts as a primary challenge for the smart solar power market opportunities. Land selection can be challenging as issues related to environmental and technological difficulties restrict the system installation. Though solar energy is available abundantly, they are intermittent and variable and hence, cannot be dispatched to the distributed systems. In addition, developed countries have reduced the subsidies for installing smart solar systems, these are some factors that hinder the smart solar power market growth.

The global smart solar power market forecast is segmented on the basis of device, solution, application, and region.

On the basis of the device, it is segmented into smart solar meters, intelligent, and RFID. On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented into asset management, network monitoring, meter data management, analytics, SCADA, remote monitoring, and outage management. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. Furthermore, the industrial segment is bifurcated into government, healthcare, construction, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The Smart Solar Power industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Smart Solar Power market include,

Aclara Software

Urban Green Energy International

Siemens AG

Landis+GYR AG

CAlico Energy Services

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd

Echelon Corporation

GE Energy

Sensus USA Inc.

Silver Spring Networks INC.

Itron Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest smart solar power market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key findings of the study

1. North America is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2031.

2. As per global smart solar power market analysis, by device, the smart solar meter segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

3. By solution, the asset management segment was the leading segment in 2021.

4. By application, the industrial segment had the largest market share in 2021.

